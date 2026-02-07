LIVE TV
Tariff on India Scrapped: Trump Signs Order Lifting 25% Penalty Tariff Over Russian Oil Purchases

Tariff on India Scrapped: Trump Signs Order Lifting 25% Penalty Tariff Over Russian Oil Purchases

Trump removes 25% tariff on India, boosting India-US trade, energy exports, and defense cooperation; Russian oil debate sparks headlines, markets react, social media buzzes, and international security ties strengthen.

Trump Signs Order Lifting 25% Penalty Tariff (IMAGE: X)
Trump Signs Order Lifting 25% Penalty Tariff (IMAGE: X)

Last updated: February 7, 2026 07:45:27 IST

Tariff on India Scrapped: Trump Signs Order Lifting 25% Penalty Tariff Over Russian Oil Purchases

India-US Trade Just Got a Turbo Boost: Signs Executive Order to Remove 25% Tariff on India

The United States President, Donald Trump, implemented an executive order on Friday that removed the 25 % tariff affecting imports from India. The two countries revealed their historic trade agreement, which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later confirmed to the public. Trump announced that the treaty represented an essential success for US energy exports, while he suggested that India would stop purchasing Russian oil, despite PM Modi’s refusal to address this subject.

The market environment saw active trading, allowing analysts to evaluate various developments, while social media platforms buzzed with users discussing the situation. The India-US trade relationship received its most powerful boost since the implementation of the trade deal. The current situation shows that we have reached a point where all tariffs have been removed, trade expectations remain high, and attention now turns to upcoming developments in international energy and defense partnerships.

Trade Deal Drama: Russia Oil In The Spotlight

The India-US trade deal made headlines, but not without a little drama. Trump used Truth Social to declare the pact, claiming it would make India discontinue its Russian oil purchases. PM Modi maintained his diplomatic style by remaining silent on X (formerly Twitter), letting his actions speak for themselves.

Social media platforms buzzed with rumors, analysts examined every statement, and the market showed signs of interest. The question remained whether this represented a strong commitment or merely a display of strength. The trade deal continues to progress while the world watches, because people pay attention whenever Trump discusses oil.

Key Takeaways From Trump’s Executive Order

Here’s what’s in the order that’s shaking up India-US trade and defense ties:

  • Bye-Bye Russian Oil: India has “committed” to stopping imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly.

  • Hello, US Energy: India will buy more energy products from the United States, a win for American exporters.

  • Defense Upgrade: Both countries plan to ramp up defense cooperation over the next 10 years.

Clear, simple, and full of global implications, these are the moves everyone’s talking about.

Beyond Tariffs: India-US Trade Move Strengthens Security and Strategy

Trump’s executive order is about more than just tariffs, it reflects his vision for national security. The president found that India completed “significant steps” to address the national emergency requirements of Executive Order 14066, which prohibits trade and investment activities connected to Russia’s actions in Ukraine, after consulting with senior officials. The United States and India now share closer alignment on national security objectives, foreign policy strategies, and economic partnerships. This situation goes beyond trade, as India plays its diplomatic moves like a chess game, carefully monitoring both energy agreements and defense relationships with other countries.

Few days ago, Trump significantly slashed tariffs on India, reducing them from 50% to 18% under the India-US FTA trade deal. This move aims to boost bilateral trade, strengthen energy exports, and improve India-US economic ties.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 7:43 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

QUICK LINKS