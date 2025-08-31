Teacher Offers Class Seven Student To OYO Hotel

LIVE TV
A school teacher in Parikshitgarh, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested after allegedly asking a student to visit a hotel. The girl reported the matter to her family, who immediately filed a complaint with the police. Authorities registered a case under the POCSO Act and added charges of threatening the student. The accused, identified as Anurag from Dabthala, was suspended by the school following his arrest.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 31, 2025 06:16:12 IST

A school teacher in Parikshitgarh, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly asked a young student to visit a hotel. The girl immediately informed her family about the incident. Her family, worried for her safety, quickly reached out to the police and filed a formal complaint. Authorities registered a case under the POCSO Act, which protects children from sexual offences, along with charges of issuing threats. Police arrested the accused teacher, identified as Anurag from Dabthala, after an investigation. The case has drawn public concern, with parents and residents demanding strict action to ensure student safety within schools.

School Suspends Accused Teacher After Arrest

Following the teacher’s arrest, the school management acted against him and suspended him for two months while the investigation continued. The suspension came as part of immediate disciplinary action taken by the school administration. Parents and locals raised concerns about the safety of children in classrooms and the accountability of school staff. Police assured that the matter will be handled with strict measures to prevent such cases from happening again. Authorities emphasized that the complaint is being investigated thoroughly to ensure justice for the student.

Police Confirm Details Of Complaint

According to CO Sadar Dehat Shiv Pratap Singh, the student filed a complaint at the local police station. She informed officers that on August 23, her assistant teacher, Anurag, called her during class and asked her to visit the OYO Hotel with him. When she refused, the teacher allegedly threatened her. The girl first told the principal about the incident before informing her family. Police registered a formal case and later arrested Anurag. CO Sadar Dehat confirmed that the accused teacher will be presented in court as part of legal proceedings.

The school management later suspended Anurag pending investigation. Authorities confirmed that the case is being closely examined under the POCSO Act and charges related to threats. Police officials stated that they are working to ensure strict enforcement of the law and complete safety for students. The incident has caused unrest among parents, who urged schools to tighten safety measures. Investigators assured that every detail will be looked into and that strict legal action will follow if the charges are proven against the accused.

Similar Case Reported In Punjab

In a separate incident in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, authorities booked a government school teacher under the POCSO Act for misconduct with a 12-year-old girl. The case took place on October 19, 2024, during the student’s lunch break. The English teacher reportedly called the Class Z student to the school’s Art and Craft room, where he often conducted lessons. There, he allegedly offered her a banana and made inappropriate remarks. A case was registered, and police began investigating the matter to ensure justice for the minor victim.

