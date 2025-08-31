Ram Temple Grand Falg Hosting: Guest List Includes Social Workers, Check Here

The Ram Temple Trust is finalising arrangements for the grand flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Believing the media sources, it is known that around 10,000 guests will attend the event on November 25, which coincides with Vivah Panchami, the festival that celebrates the marriage of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

Temples across Ayodhya will also observe the festival on the same day. Following the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla earlier this year, the flag hoisting will mark the next significant event in the temple’s journey and attract devotees and dignitaries from across the country.

A senior trust member confirmed that elaborate arrangements are underway for a Ram procession and various religious activities inside the Ram Temple complex. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat are expected to attend the ceremony as chief guests. Along with them, around 772 gram pradhans from Ayodhya will also take part. The Trust has decided to invite social workers who carry out philanthropic work quietly without seeking recognition. The event is being planned as one of the most significant milestones of the Ram Temple construction.

Trust Meeting and Guest List Finalisation

Earlier this week, the temple trust held a meeting at its office with officials from the administration, RSS, and VHP. The trust will take the final decision on the guest list in a meeting scheduled for September 9. Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Trust, said, “The ceremony will be different from the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla. In this event, people from Ayodhya and its adjoining regions will also be invited.” The trust aims to include maximum local participation while balancing dignitaries and devotees for the historic day.

Flag Hoisting Rituals and Symbolism

A trust member revealed the details of the rituals. He said, “After the installation of the golden spire on the Ram Temple, a flag will be hoisted atop it. The flag will be raised on the stuff attached to the golden pinnacle urn of the temple. In addition, flags will also be hoisted on all 20 temples within the complex, including the six located along the perimeter. The flag hoisting will symbolise the final completion of the temple’s construction.” The rituals will highlight the cultural and spiritual significance of the temple.

Schedule of Religious Ceremonies

The religious ceremonies will begin on November 23 inside the Ram Temple complex. Rituals will include recitation of the Ram Raksha Stotra, chanting of mantras, and offerings. Priests will perform special flag worship on November 25, between 11:45 am and 12:15 pm, which has been identified as the most auspicious period of the day. The duration of the worship will be just 30 minutes. The Trust has confirmed that the final rituals of the temple will be completed with this event, making it the last mega ceremony connected with the construction phase.

Invitations to Guests Across State

According to the Trust, guests from three regions of Uttar Pradesh Awadh, Goraksha, and Kanpur will attend the ceremony. This inclusion highlights the wide reach of the event beyond Ayodhya. The Trust has also announced that devotees will be allowed to visit the entire Ram Janmabhoomi campus after October this year. The flag hoisting ceremony will serve as the final milestone in the temple’s construction, showcasing its spiritual grandeur and marking its completion. Devotees and saints have already started expressing excitement for the celebrations that will unfold on November 25.

