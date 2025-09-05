LIVE TV
Home > India > Teachers' Day 2025: Who Was Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

Teachers’ Day 2025: Who Was Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

Teachers’ Day 2025, celebrated on September 5, honors educators and marks Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary. A philosopher, scholar, and India’s 2nd President, he inspired this tradition, reminding us of teachers’ role in shaping the nation’s future.

Honouring the guiding lights of our lives this Teachers’ Day, remembering Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (Photo: Canva modified)
Honouring the guiding lights of our lives this Teachers’ Day, remembering Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (Photo: Canva modified)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 5, 2025 08:11:12 IST

Teachers’ Day 2025 will be celebrated in India on September 5, which is a Friday, acknowledging the enormous contribution that teachers make to people, and to society. It is not just a tribute to teachers, but it is also the birth anniversary of noted philosopher, scholar, and second President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The celebration is culturally and educationally important, and goes back to India’s long-standing tradition of respect for the teaching profession.

The Indian tradition of Teachers’ Day celebration began in 1962, the same year Dr. Radhakrishnan was installed as President. When his students and friends suggested that year that they celebrate his birthday, he humbly suggested that the whole country commemorate their teachers on this day. The above action led to a permanent day, September 5, to acknowledge the critical role of teachers in nation-building and slowly became designated a permanent day.

Who was Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

S Radhakrishnan was a brilliant student. He became one of India’s highest intellectuals. He was born on September 5, 1888, in Tamil Nadu, He enjoyed a glorious academic life as a professor at leading institutions like the University of Calcutta, the University of Oxford, the University of Mysore, and Madras Christian College. His philosophical, and comparative religious works are known globally, and he was a staunch believer in education, that being the backbone of India.

He started his career with the roles of Vice President of India from 1952 to 1962, followed by the office of 2nd President of India from 1962 to 1967. Through it all, he lived his life for the benefit of education and the concerns of teachers. We noted previously that he said, “teachers should be the best minds in the country,” and if this is true, then they have uppermost consequences of the formation of future peoples’ minds. He was recognized as the highest civilian award as well, the Bharat Ratna, in 1954 for his contribution. He was also recognized globally for his achievements with a knighthood in 1931 and honorary membership of The British Royal Order of Merit, in 1963.  Other than his success in politics and scholar, Dr. Radhakrishnan helped to co-found HelpAge India, a charitable organization working on behalf of poor elder citizens of India.

How India celebrates Teachers’ Day

On Teachers’ Day annually, Indian schools and colleges celebrate the day with cultural programs, speeches, and ceremonies. Students shower their gratitude through performances, cards, and messages, while schools and institutions felicitate teachers for hard work and service. Due to the introduction of online education, online celebrations are now also the norm, where students connect with their teachers from afar as well.

As India prepares for Teachers’ Day in 2025, it serves as a reminder not only of the long hours that teachers put in, but of the legacy of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose vision established the promise of education in modern India. His values and life remind us powerfully that every educated person has behind them a service-oriented teacher who has taught them the way.

Tags: Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Teachers Day teachers day 2025

