Tejashwi Yadav Birthday Video: Kids Create A Mayhem During Cake Cutting Ceremony In Patna, 16Kg Cake Vanishes In 30 Seconds

A video from RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s 36th birthday celebration in Patna has gone viral, showing children joyfully rushing to grab pieces of a massive 36-pound cake devoured in just 36 seconds. RJD workers and supporters gathered to greet the former deputy CM and wish him success in Bihar’s progress.

The incident took place at the party’s state headquarters in Patna (PHOTO: X)
The incident took place at the party’s state headquarters in Patna (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 9, 2025 18:52:37 IST

A video of the birthday party of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna has gone viral on social media, where children can be seen rushing to grab some pieces of a huge 16kg cake, which was consumed in only 36 seconds.

The event occurred on Sunday, November 9, when the RJD workers were celebrating the state headquarters of the party in Patna. Children were said to have rushed to the cake the minute it was cut and before long, the cake was completely consumed.

The video demonstrates that children are gathered around the table, pushing and grabbing the pieces of cake as they laugh and get excited.

Previously, Tejashvi Yadav had attended his birthday party on Saturday night privately with his family. His wife, mother and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and sister Rohini Acharya were also present during the cake-cutting party at home.

Sunday morning had seen a great number of RJD workers flock to the home of Rabri Devi to congratulate their leader on his birthday. Party employees were exchanging sweets and wishing to see Tejashwi live long, healthy and serve Bihar.

They had hopes that the old deputy chief minister would be on the way to the development of the state again and elevate Bihar to greater heights. 

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 6:52 PM IST
QUICK LINKS