Tejashwi Yadav Birthday Video: Kids Create A Mayhem During Cake Cutting Ceremony In Patna, 16Kg Cake Vanishes In 30 Seconds

A video of the birthday party of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna has gone viral on social media, where children can be seen rushing to grab some pieces of a huge 16kg cake, which was consumed in only 36 seconds.

The event occurred on Sunday, November 9, when the RJD workers were celebrating the state headquarters of the party in Patna. Children were said to have rushed to the cake the minute it was cut and before long, the cake was completely consumed.

The video demonstrates that children are gathered around the table, pushing and grabbing the pieces of cake as they laugh and get excited.

RJD कार्यालय में तेजस्वी के जन्मदिन का जश्न, लेकिन… RJD कार्यालय में तेजस्वी यादव के जन्मदिन के मौके पर लाए गए केक को बच्चे लूट ले गए। 🔹जश्न के माहौल में कार्यकर्ताओं और आम लोगों के बीच अफरातफरी मच गई, जब बच्चों ने केक पर हाथ साफ कर दिया।#TejashwiYadav #RJD… pic.twitter.com/fbABuFo6MT — NewG (@newGindia) November 9, 2025

Previously, Tejashvi Yadav had attended his birthday party on Saturday night privately with his family. His wife, mother and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and sister Rohini Acharya were also present during the cake-cutting party at home.

Sunday morning had seen a great number of RJD workers flock to the home of Rabri Devi to congratulate their leader on his birthday. Party employees were exchanging sweets and wishing to see Tejashwi live long, healthy and serve Bihar.

They had hopes that the old deputy chief minister would be on the way to the development of the state again and elevate Bihar to greater heights.

