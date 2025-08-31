Telangana Assembly Passes Bills Granting 42% Quota for Backward Classes in Local Bodies

The Telangana Legislative Assembly has passed two crucial bills the Municipalities (Third Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Panchayat Raj (Third Amendment) Bill, 2025 to extend 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in both urban and rural local bodies.

This step is a response to the High Court-mandated deadline of September 30 for conducting local body elections. The government pushed ahead after earlier legislation and an ordinance granting quotas stalled due to delays in presidential approval.

During the session, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy criticized that the existing Telangana Panchayat Raj Act of 2018 which imposed a 50 per cent ceiling on reservations was now obstructing social justice efforts. He alleged the BRS opposition of spreading misinformation to hinder the process, while reaffirming the Assembly’s mandate and urging all parties to support the new bills.

The debate was heated but brief, with the bills passing by voice vote. BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar highlighted the government’s commitment to empowerment and appealed for support from both BJP and BRS. He also highlighted the Centre’s reluctance in granting the required assent, questioning why BC communities were being obstructed.

The BRS, represented by MLA Gangula Kamalakar, countered by accusing the government of lacking political resolve. He reminded the Assembly that two earlier BC reservation bills covering education, employment, and local governance have been pending with the President since March. Moreover, BRS challenged why no all-party delegation was sent to Delhi to accelerate the central government’s approval.

The legislation marks a notable push by the Congress-led Telangana government to implement a 42 per cent BC reservation in local bodies by avoiding the 50 per cent cap. It reflects the administration’s urgent efforts to push forward its social justice agenda ahead of election deadlines, even as legal and political roadblocks persist.

