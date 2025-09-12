Telangana CM Revanth Reddy appeals railways for rapid road and rail connectivity between Hyderabad and Amaravati

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 12 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a meeting with South Central Railway authorities on railway projects and extended full support for the speedy completion of pending railway projects and railway lines.

CM Reddy also appealed to the Railways authorities to sanction the project of rapid road and rail connectivity between Hyderabad and Amaravati, said a release from CMO.

At a high-level meeting on pending railway projects and works in the state, the Chief Minister brought to the attention of the railway authorities that Telangana state was assured of the rapid road and rail connectivity between Hyderabad and Amaravati under the AP Reorganization Act.

The CM briefed the officials that the government has already requested the centre for a 12-lane greenfield highway from Bharat Future City to Bandar Port via Amaravati. The state government has already prepared 300-kilometer alignment proposals in this regard, the CM said that apart from the Greenfield road project, the rapid road and rail connectivity between Hyderabad and Amaravati should also be developed.

Stressing the need to develop a railway network between the metro cities, CM Revanth Reddy suggested to the Railway officials to examine the survey and alignment proposals of the Hyderabad-Chennai and Hyderabad-Bengaluru high-speed rail projects in accordance with the newly developed greenfield highway proposals.

The CM briefed the officials about the importance of the development of Regional Ring Rail around Hyderabad. Since the establishment of regional ring rail and regional ring road on a stretch of 362 km will transform Hyderabad as the most happening city in the country, the Chief Minister requested the railway officials to take necessary steps for the specific project. The development of a railway connectivity covering the entire industrial sector in the state was also discussed in the meeting.

The Chief Minister asserted that the railways should consider the alignments prepared by the state government along with its own alignment proposals and move forward as per the future needs. The proposal to develop a railway line along the highway and to expand the industrial corridor up to a distance of one and a half kilometers on both sides of the highway was already prepared, the CM said the government is ready to provide necessary funds and acquire land.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the alignment of the projects should be in accordance with future needs, reduce the distance burden and also the estimated cost.

In addition to providing speed transportation facilities to passengers, all the new railway lines should be useful for the all-round development of the respective areas including promotion of tourist centers and good connectivity to the industrial areas. Line in the foreign countries, Road, Rail and Port connectivity should be developed to achieve robust growth.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister suggested to the railway officials to sanction more railway lines to Warangal so that the city will be developed along with Hyderabad to meet the future needs.

The CM also appealed to the officials to develop a new route from Bhupalpally to Warangal and take up development works at Kazipet Junction as per the needs of passengers. The expediting of the works of the Vikarabad-Krishna new railway line and the completion of the DPR of the Gadwal-Dornakal railway line works were also reviewed in the meeting. (ANI)

