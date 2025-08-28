LIVE TV
Telangana Rains Wreak Havoc in Kamareddy District

Telangana Rains Wreak Havoc in Kamareddy District

The Kamareddy district is facing relentless rains and multiple cases of flooding have been reported in the residential colonies that led to disruption in the transport and communication networks.

Floods in Kamareddy district (Photo Credit- Handle @Collector_KMR on X)
Floods in Kamareddy district (Photo Credit- Handle @Collector_KMR on X)

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: August 28, 2025 15:01:45 IST

Hyderabad, Telangana.

Raj Kiran Bathula / Hyderabad

Rescue Operations Intensify; Train Services Suspended After Track Cave-in

Relentless rains continue to batter Kamareddy district, leaving a trail of devastation across multiple mandals. Heavy downpours have inundated low-lying areas, triggered flooding in residential colonies, and disrupted transport and communication networks.

Authorities confirmed that over 500 people have been rescued so far from various parts of the district. The worst-affected regions include Kamareddy town, Bibipet, Rajampet, Nizamsagar, Yellareddy, and Machareddy, where floodwaters entered homes, forcing residents to move to safer locations.

In a major relief effort, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued nine workers trapped at Boggu Gudise and another five villagers stranded in Gunkal village. Both SDRF and NDRF teams have been deployed across the district to assist with evacuation and relief operations.

The floods have already claimed lives. One person died in a wall collapse, while in another tragic incident, a car with two occupants was swept away in Neelakatta vagu near Domakonda. Rescue teams are still searching for the missing persons.

The downpour has also impacted railway services. At Rameshwarpally in Bhiknoor mandal, a portion of the railway track caved in, forcing officials to suspend train movement along the Kamareddy–Nizamabad route until further notice. Passengers have been advised to check train schedules before travel.

In Kamareddy town, several colonies including Housing Board Colony, GR Colony, Teachers Colony, and Sarampally ST Residential School were submerged. Local officials, along with volunteers, are distributing food packets and essential supplies to the affected families.

With water levels rising in Nizamsagar and Pocharam Dams, precautionary evacuations are being carried out in nearby villages to prevent any untoward incidents. Officials have assured that all necessary arrangements are in place to provide shelter and relief to the displaced.

District authorities remain on high alert as rain continues in several parts of northern Telangana. Rescue teams are working round the clock, and relief camps have been set up to accommodate flood-hit families. The administration has urged people living in vulnerable areas to cooperate with evacuation efforts and stay indoors for their own safety.

Telangana Rains Wreak Havoc in Kamareddy District

