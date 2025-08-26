YSRCP Slams Government: “Why No Arrest of MLA? Pawan Kalyan Must Quit for Failing His Own Staff”

The YSR Congress Party launched a scathing attack on the ruling coalition, accusing it of failing to safeguard government employees and police personnel. YSRCP State Spokesperson and former MP Kuruva Gorantla Madhav questioned the inaction of authorities over the recent attack on forest officials, allegedly carried out by TDP MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy with the support of a Janasena leader. Madhav demanded that stringent cases, including kidnapping, attempt to murder, and obstruction of duty, be booked against the MLA. Instead, he alleged, the government was attempting to water down the charges through a diluted FIR.

Turning his ire towards Forest Minister and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, Madhav demanded a clear public statement. “Forest officials met him directly and explained their ordeal, yet he responded with nothing more than a token tweet. If Pawan Kalyan cannot protect his own department staff, he has no moral right to continue as minister. He must resign immediately,” Madhav declared. The YSRCP spokesperson also hit out at Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, accusing him of publicly humiliating the police. “Instead of maintaining the dignity of his office, he abused the force. Shockingly, no case was filed against him either,” he said.

Madhav contrasted the present situation with YSRCP’s tenure, claiming that “police were lions” under his party’s governance. “Chandrababu Naidu’s coalition has reduced them to toothless snakes by forcing premature retirements, frequent suspensions, denial of postings, and withholding of dues. Many officers are being pushed into transfers or resignations,” he alleged. Cautioning that a weakened police force could endanger public safety, Madhav said: “When government staff and officials are assaulted, society at large becomes vulnerable. The silence of this government is only encouraging further atrocities.”

He appealed to police associations and civil society to raise their voice and demand accountability from the ruling coalition.

