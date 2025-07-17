LIVE TV
Home > India > Test Fire Of Ballistic Missiles – Prithvi-II And Agni-1 Successful In Odisha

India on Thursday successfully test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles—Prithvi-II and Agni-1—from separate launch sites off the Odisha coast. The Ministry of Defence confirmed the tests were conducted under the Strategic Forces Command, validating all operational and technical parameters.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 22:18:14 IST

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday, July 17, successfully carried out the test-firing of two short-range ballistic missiles -Prithvi-II and Agni-1, from separate launch sites on the Odisha coast. These tests took place under the guidance of the Strategic Forces Command and aimed at validating operational and technical parameters essential for the readiness of India’s strategic arsenal.

Launch Sites and Sequence of Missile Tests

Officials confirmed that the Agni-1 missile was launched from the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island in the early hours of the day. Following this, the Prithvi-II missile was launched from Launch Pad No. III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) located in Chandipur, Odisha. Both missiles hit their intended targets with high precision, and defence sources reported no anomalies during the launch sequences.

Missile Capabilities and Defence Objectives

Prithvi-II is a surface-to-surface missile with a range of approximately 350 kilometers, capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads. Agni-1, another short-range ballistic missile, has a range of around 700 kilometers and plays a key role in India’s nuclear deterrence strategy. Defence officials stated that all mission objectives were met and data from the flight tests will be thoroughly analysed to assess performance.

Additional Test of Akash Prime Missile in Ladakh

Earlier in the day, the Defence Ministry also oversaw the successful firing of the Akash Prime missile in the high-altitude region of Ladakh. Designed and developed indigenously, this version of the Akash missile has been specifically adapted to perform at elevations above 4,500 metres. Officials stated that the missile successfully intercepted an aerial target under challenging environmental conditions.

Tags: Agni-1Ballistic MissilesPrithvi-II

