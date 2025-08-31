LIVE TV
The Scare Of Dowry Murder Continues: Like Nikki Bhati, 20 Women Loose Their Lives Each Day

Despite being banned for more than sixty years, dowry-related violence continues to claim thousands of lives in India every year. The recent case of Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida, where the 28-year-old was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws, has reignited public debate on the issue. NCRB data shows over 6,400 dowry deaths in 2022, with Uttar Pradesh leading the numbers.

Dowry death in India, NCRB Report
Dowry death in India, NCRB Report

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 31, 2025 04:04:07 IST

Despite being banned under law for over six decades, dowry-related violence continues to claim thousands of women’s lives every year in India. Recent incidents from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan have brought this practice into focus again.

In Greater Noida, the Nikki Bhati case shocked the nation when the 28-year-old was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws. An undated video of her husband beating her for dowry went viral, sparking outrage. The video and her mysterious death reignited the debate about dowry harassment and its deep social impact across India.

NCRB Report On Dowry Related Deaths 

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) records show that, on average, 20 women die every day due to dowry-related violence. In 2022 alone, India reported 6,450 dowry deaths and 13,479 cases under the Dowry Prohibition Act. Between 2017 and 2022, authorities registered 35,493 dowry deaths, averaging nearly 6,000 annually.

Data reflects a slow decline, from 7,466 cases in 2017 to 6,450 cases in 2022. While this shows some progress, experts say many cases remain hidden due to family and social pressures. The figures underline the scale of this persistent and deadly social issue in India.

States Reporting the Most Cases

Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of dowry deaths in 2022, with 2,138 cases, accounting for nearly one-third of India’s total. The Nikki Bhati case also came from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Bihar followed with 1,057 cases, while Madhya Pradesh reported 518. Rajasthan and West Bengal also ranked high.

Together, these five states accounted for nearly 70% of dowry death cases. NCRB data also highlights that dowry cases occur not only in rural areas but also in major cities.

Delhi reported the most dowry deaths among cities between 2017 and 2022, followed by Kanpur, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Patna.

Investigations and Convictions

NCRB data highlights slow investigations and low conviction rates in dowry cases. Of nearly 7,000 dowry death cases reported annually, police charge-sheet only about 4,500, while the rest remain under investigation or get closed due to lack of evidence. Figures from 2022 show that 67% of pending investigations had remained open for more than six months. Even in cases that reached courts, convictions remained rare. 

Legal Provisions Against Dowry

Indian law prescribes strict punishment for dowry harassment and deaths. Section 304B of the Indian Penal Code, now Section 80 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), punishes dowry deaths with imprisonment of at least seven years, which can extend to life. The Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, makes both giving and taking dowry punishable with fines and imprisonment. Section 498A IPC, now Section 85 under BNS, deals with cruelty by husbands or their relatives. It includes actions or harassment that push a woman towards suicide, cause mental or physical harm, or pressure her or her family to give dowry.

On August 21, 28-year-old Nikki Bhati from Greater Noida died after being allegedly set on fire by her husband and in-laws. Her family said they had already given a Scorpio SUV, motorcycle, and gold jewellery as dowry, but the in-laws demanded an additional Rs 36 lakh and a luxury car. In April, a woman from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly burned alive over unmet dowry demands for a motorcycle and jewellery. In Tamil Nadu, newlywed Ridhanya died by suicide after harassment despite her family providing gold and a Volvo car. In Rajasthan, a school teacher and her child died in a similar case.

