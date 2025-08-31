LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > What's The Real Problem? Gen Z Or Work Place

What’s The Real Problem? Gen Z Or Work Place

Vishal Chopra, CEO & Founder of Umwelt.Ai, argues that Gen Z is not a problem to manage but a signal to upgrade workplace technology. He highlights that this generation, raised on instant access and intuitive apps, struggles with outdated systems at work.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 31, 2025 03:24:27 IST

Every time a new generation enters the workplace, leaders rush to label them. Millennials are entitled. Gen Z is impatient. But let’s pause here  Gen Z is not a problem to manage. They are a signal. A signal that your workplace systems and technology need an urgent upgrade.

Gen Z has grown up in a world of instant access, hyper-personalization, and intuitive design. At home, their apps anticipate their needs. At work, they face legacy systems, clunky workflows, and outdated engagement models. The gap between consumer tech and workplace tech is where frustration, disengagement, and attrition are born.

The mistake organizations make is treating Gen Z’s expectations as unreasonable. In reality, they are simply early adopters showing us what the future of work looks like. They aren’t impatient they’re future-ready.

Several organizations pampering employees can see this shift clearly. Umwelt.Ai founder – Vishal Chopra, says, “

Our AI-powered employee engagement platform decodes emotions, sentiments, and hidden frustrations in real time. What stands out is that Gen Z doesn’t want another long survey or policy PDF buried in their inbox. They want conversations, nudges, and proactive actions. They want to feel heard, not managed.”

Chopra further adds that , If leaders interpret this as “high maintenance,” they are missing the point. It’s not about Gen Z demanding more it’s about workplaces delivering less.

Think about it:

  • Why should feedback wait for an annual cycle when AI can surface sentiment in seconds?

  • Why should recognition be occasional when peer-to-peer appreciation can be real-time?

  • Why should an employee chase HR for answers when intelligent chatbots can provide contextual responses instantly?

Gen Z isn’t asking for luxuries. They’re asking for relevance.

And here’s the irony: what many executives dismiss as “Gen Z problems” are actually executive blind spots. Outdated systems, reactive engagement, and disconnected tools were always inefficient- Gen Z simply exposes those cracks faster. In doing so, they offer leaders a gift: the chance to transform.

Upgrading workplace tech is no longer optional; it’s existential. AI, behavioral science, and sentiment analytics are not “nice-to-have.” They are the new infrastructure for employee experience. And this evolution doesn’t just serve Gen Z- it makes work more human, personalized, and frictionless for everyone.

The companies that thrive in the next decade will be those that stop managing generations and start designing workplaces where technology adapts to people, not the other way around. 

So the next time someone tells you Gen Z is too impatient, ask instead: Is it Gen Z? Or is it our workplace that’s outdated?

Because Gen Z is not the problem. They are the future knocking at your door. The question is: will you upgrade in time? questions Chopra.

Tags: genzworkplace tips

