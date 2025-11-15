LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 delhi blast Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india donald trump Bihar elections 2025 delhi blast Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india donald trump Bihar elections 2025 delhi blast Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india donald trump Bihar elections 2025 delhi blast Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 delhi blast Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india donald trump Bihar elections 2025 delhi blast Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india donald trump Bihar elections 2025 delhi blast Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india donald trump Bihar elections 2025 delhi blast Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > The Shrinking Map Of Congress: From Dominance To Coalition Politics, Won Only 6 Seats In Bihar Election

The Shrinking Map Of Congress: From Dominance To Coalition Politics, Won Only 6 Seats In Bihar Election

The 2025 Bihar results confirmed a strong mandate for the NDA, with the BJP and JD(U) leading the alliance to a sweeping majority. In contrast, the RJD, Congress and other opposition parties faced heavy losses, reflecting a sharply fragmented anti-NDA vote.

Congress In India
Congress In India

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 15, 2025 02:34:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Shrinking Map Of Congress: From Dominance To Coalition Politics, Won Only 6 Seats In Bihar Election

Its Bihar elections that went cleary very interesting and was also an eye opener yo several day dreamers. Stating the final numbers of the Bihar Assembly elections :   

BJP: 89 

JDU: 85

RJD: 25

 LJPRV: 19

INC: 6 

AIMIM: 5 

HAMS: 5 

RSHTLKM: 4 

CPI (ML)(L): 2

IIP: 1

CPI(M): 1

BSP: 1

Total Number Of Seats : 243

This single-digit tally in a large, politically crucial state like Bihar demonstrates the party’s failure to establish a robust, state-level organizational presence capable of converting national anti-incumbency into a local victory.

However, amid the heartbreaking loss for Congress in Bihar, a page on X shared a map of India from 1983, highlighting “Non-Congress Governments,” serves as a stark historical marker of the Indian National Congress’s (INC) once-unchallengeable political dominance.
But decades later, the political map of India tells a story of dramatic decline, a transformation characterized by the rise of regional parties and the consolidation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies.

The journey of the INC from its hegemonic position in the early 1980s to its current reduced status is a key narrative in contemporary Indian politics.

1983: Dominance Under Challenge

In 1983, despite the map highlighting “Non-Congress Governments,” the INC was still the central pivot of Indian politics. The states shaded (or marked with question marks) represented islands of opposition in a sea largely governed by the Congress at the center and in most states.

The INC held power in the vast majority of states and union territories, with major regions like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat all under its rule.

Non-Congress governments were typically found in regions with strong regional/leftist movements, such as West Bengal (Left Front), Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Jammu & Kashmir. Even with these opposition pockets, the INC’s national command was undeniable.

2025: A Fragmented Footprint 

Fast forward to 2025, and the INC’s geographical presence has been severely curtailed. The political landscape is now dominated by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

As of early 2025, the INC directly or in alliance, governs a significantly smaller number of states and union territories. The party has lost much of its historical stronghold in the Hindi heartland and several key regional states, a space primarily filled by the BJP.

Decline in National Elections: 2024 Lok Sabha Results

The decline is acutely visible in the national Parliament. The 2024 Lok Sabha election results underscored the INC’s struggle to regain its national standing, even as it improved upon its previous performance:

Total Seats Won (INC): The Congress won 99 seats out of 543.

The INC contested the election as the main constituent of the INDIA bloc, which collectively outperformed expectations but fell short of forming the government, which was successfully achieved by the NDA (winning 293 seats).

From Dominance to Coalition Politics

The transition from the 1983 map to the 2025 reality is a testament to the fundamental reshaping of Indian democracy. The era of a single dominant party, inaugurated by the INC after independence, has given way to a multi-party system characterized by intense coalition politics at the regional and national levels.

While the INC remains a major national opposition force, its historical dominance on the map of India has undeniably shrunk, replaced by a much more variegated political topography led overwhelmingly by the BJP and its regional allies.

Must Read: Where Is Rahul Gandhi Amid Congress Achieving ONLY 6 Seats In Bihar?

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 2:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar elections 2025home-hero-pos-7INCrahul gandhi

RELATED News

Massive Blast In Rawalpora, Srinagar: Site Where SSP Exposed Jaish-Backed Terror Module, Linking To Delhi Blast By Doctors

Jan Suraaj Candidate Chandrashekhar Singh Dies Of Heart Attack On Bihar Results Day, Lost From Tarari

Where Is Rahul Gandhi Amid Congress Achieving ONLY 6 Seats In Bihar?

TMC Denies ‘Jungle Raj’ Allegation By PM Modi, Says, ‘In Bihar, BJP Fought Congress-Type Parties, But In Bengal Its TMC’

‘Ganga Flows From Bihar To Bengal’: PM Modi Warns Mamata Sarkar In Bengal During NDA Victory Address

LATEST NEWS

Top Losers In Bihar Election 2025: Heavy Defeats For Key Candidates

Rahul Gandhi FINALLY Reacts To Bihar Election Results ‘Shocking’ Loss: ‘Polls Were Unfair From The Start’

How Exit Polls Fared In Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar Stuns With Historic Mandate, NDA’s Unstoppable Wave Crushes Mahagathbandhan

‘Ganga Flows From Bihar To Bengal’: PM Modi Warns Mamata Sarkar In Bengal During NDA Victory Address

What Is MY Formula That Helped NDA Achieve A Historic Win In Bihar?

Bihar Election Results 2025: Prashant Kishor, Strategist Who Helped Many Parties Win, Loses His Own Battle, What’s Next For Him?

Makhana Kheer, Ghamcha, Mithila Shawl- PM Modi’s Aabhaar As NDA Goes 200 Ke Paar In Bihar

‘Katta Sarkar Will Never Return’: PM Modi Attacks RJD As Mahagathbandhan Sinks In Bihar

Gamcha Movement In Bihar! PM Modi Makes Grand Entry At Party HQ Waving Gamcha, Watch

‘Haa Hum Bihari Hai Ji, Thore Sanskari Hai Ji…’: Manoj Tiwari Sings At The Party Headquarters, Watch

The Shrinking Map Of Congress: From Dominance To Coalition Politics, Won Only 6 Seats In Bihar Election

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Shrinking Map Of Congress: From Dominance To Coalition Politics, Won Only 6 Seats In Bihar Election

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Shrinking Map Of Congress: From Dominance To Coalition Politics, Won Only 6 Seats In Bihar Election
The Shrinking Map Of Congress: From Dominance To Coalition Politics, Won Only 6 Seats In Bihar Election
The Shrinking Map Of Congress: From Dominance To Coalition Politics, Won Only 6 Seats In Bihar Election
The Shrinking Map Of Congress: From Dominance To Coalition Politics, Won Only 6 Seats In Bihar Election

QUICK LINKS