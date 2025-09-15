"This achievement is symbol of our players' hard work": Uttarakhand CM Dhami congratulates Women's Hockey team on Asia cup silver medal

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the Indian Women’s Hockey team for securing a silver medal in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament.

The Indian hockey team clinched the Silver Medal at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025, in Hangzhou, after a 1-4 loss against hosts China in the final.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the women’s hockey team for their splendid performance and securing the silver medal in the Women’s Asia Cup-2025. This achievement is a symbol of our players’ hard work, passion, and dedication to the sport. Heartiest congratulations to the entire team and endless best wishes for a bright future.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Indian Women’s Hockey Team for their outstanding performance at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025.

“Our Indian Women’s Hockey Team has made the nation proud by winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s Asia Cup 2025. Congratulations to them. Their determination and team spirit are simply outstanding. Wishing them the very best for the times to come,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Coming to the final, India made a strong start in the final by going ahead in the very first minute through a penalty corner, which was converted by veteran forward Navneet Kaur (1′) with a powerful strike.

A goal behind, China increased the tempo of the game and attacked with intent throughout the first half. In the fourth minute, they received their first penalty corner, which was met by a goalline block by Sunelita Toppo, followed by another save from goalkeeper Bichu Devi.

China won a penalty corner in the 21st minute, but this time, Captain Ou Zixia (21′) successfully converted it to score the equaliser. Both teams headed into the break with scores tied and all to play for in the second half.

India started the third quarter strong as they limited China to their own half and made constant entries into the circle in search of the lead again; however, it was China that broke the deadlock. In the 40th minute, India received a penalty corner, but they couldn’t convert it, giving away the ball to China as they launched a quick counterattack, catching India off guard. Li Hong (40′) made a strong solo run and struck a back-handed shot which beat the goalkeeper and found the bottom right corner of the net.

China increased the gap in the fourth quarter with two quick goals in the 51st and 53rd minutes, respectively. Ying Zhang played a crucial pass inside the circle to Zou Meirong (51′), who made a first-touch finish in front of the post to score the third goal. This was followed by a good run by Zhong Jiaqi (53′) from the right flank as she cut into the circle and slotted a shot past the goalkeeper to score China’s fourth and final goal of the evening. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.