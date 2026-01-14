‘This Girl is Getting On My nerves. She Is Such A Finicky Eater’: Neelesh Misra Blasts Indigo Over ‘Misconduct’ With 10-Year-Old Daughter

Neelesh Misra, a renowned audio storyteller has has accused IndiGo airline staff of mistreating his 10-year-old daughter during her solo flight. His post has sparked a wave of online outrage and IndiGo has issued a response as well. The incident allegedly occurred while the child was travelling as an unaccompanied minor from Lucknow to Goa.

Neelesh Misra’s post on X which has gone viral since claimed that a flight attendant made a series of rude and demeaning remarks about his daughter’s eating habits. He said that the attendant referred to his daughter as a “finicky eater” and was heard saying, “Don’t you have eyes? Go, go eat! Go and miss your flight!”

Misra condemned the behaviour in his post, highlighting what he described as a deeper issue of arrogance. He said: “This and a barrage of other rude things is what the @IndiGo6E staffer (Laraib?) said about my 10-year-old daughter Vaidehi Misra who just travelled alone as an unaccompanied minor from Lucknow to Goa.”

Neelesh Misra further wrote that, “We all know about the arrogance of Indigo towards adults. Today I saw it towards a child as well. I had to call the person and talk to her, and she still continued the attitude. You should be ashamed.” He even tagged the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s AirSewa X account, urging the officials to take action.

#Indigo “This girl is getting on my nerves. She is such a finicky eater! …”

“Don’t you have eyes? Go, go eat! Go and miss your flight!” This and a barrage of other rude things is what the @IndiGo6E staffer (Laraib?) said about my 10-yr-old daughter Vaidehi Misra who just… — Neelesh Misra (@neeleshmisra) January 13, 2026

Indigo issues a response to Neelesh Misra

The post went viral on social media and many users expressed concern and described the behaviour as “awful,” “crazy,” and “shocking”. One former flight attendant noted that unaccompanied minors especially lone female children are typically given additional care and attention, adding, “Not done!”

IndiGo responded to the controversy on X, thanking Neelesh Misra for speaking with airline representatives and assuring that the matter was being taken seriously. The airline replied that “Mr Misra, thank you for your time on the call. Please be assured that we are taking this matter on priority and are reviewing the details thoroughly. Thank you for your understanding. We appreciate your patience while we examine this closely.”

After conducting an internal review, IndiGo released a detailed statement asserting that Neelesh Misra’s daughter “was cared for and assisted throughout her journey, with our teams remaining courteous, attentive and supportive at all times.” The airline also stressed that under its Unaccompanied Minor (UMNR) protocol, the child remained under continuous supervision during the trip.

