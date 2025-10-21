THIS Unusual Centuries-Old Stone-Pelting Festival In Shimla Uses Human Blood As Tilak, Doesn’t Stop Until…

In Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district, a unique tradition was observed on Tuesday, following Diwali. In Dhami, a region in Shimla, the traditional Pathar Mela (Stone Festival) was celebrated. Around 30 kilometres from Shimla, in Halog, the ritualistic and bloody stone-throwing tradition was performed.

The tradition, which began with human sacrifice, has now evolved to animal sacrifice and eventually to a bloody game involving stones. Thousands of people gathered in Halog to witness the event.

Members of the royal family, along with people from the villages of Kataedu, Tundu, Dagoi, and Jathoti Khund, formed one group, while the second group consisted of people from Jamogi Khund. Locals from nearby areas gathered near the memorial of Goddess Sati. After offering prayers, both groups began the ritualistic game.

Stone-Pelting Continues Until Blood Is Drawn

The game continues until blood is drawn from someone’s head. The stone-throwing went on for about 45 minutes. The ritual ended when blood started flowing from the hand of Subhash from the Katedu clan.

Subhash’s blood was then used to apply a tilak (sacred mark) to Goddess Bhadrakali. Afterward, members of the royal family and the fair committee organizers offered prayers at a nearby temple.

In a rare blend of history, devotion, and cultural heritage, the villagers of Dhami, about 40 kilometres from Shimla, gathered to celebrate their centuries-old stone-pelting fair, a ritual that has survived nearly four centuries.

Early Rituals Included Human Sacrifice, Queen Became Sati to End It

According to belief, human sacrifices used to be offered every year at the Bhima Kali Temple in the Dhami princely state. The queen of the ruling Rana family wanted to end this practice. To put a stop to it, she immolated herself (became Sati) at the town square, after which a new tradition began.

The site is now called Khel Ka Chauraha (the playground square), where the Pathar Mela is held every year under the leadership of the Dhami royal family.

Local elder Man Singh explained that people perform this tradition with deep faith and devotion. Residents from Dhami, Sunni, Kalihatti, Arki, Dadlaghat, Chanavag, Panohee, and nearby areas of Shimla participate in the festival.

Blood from Stone Injuries Used for Bhadrakali’s Tilak

Dhami’s King Jagdeep Shahi royally attended the fair. After the practice of human sacrifice ended, animal sacrifice was introduced. This, too, was stopped years ago, and the Pathar Mela tradition was started. When blood emerges from a person injured by a stone, that blood is used to mark a tilak on the platform of Goddess Bhadrakali.

In this ritual, the teams consist of members from the royal family, specifically the Tundu, Jathoti, and Katedu clans on one side, and the Jamogi clan on the other. Others are allowed to watch but not to throw stones.

The ritual takes place at Chauraj village, where the Jamogi community and the Katedu community throw stones at each other from opposite sides of the Sati Memorial. The event begins with the worship of Lord Narasimha by the royal family.

The stone battle continues until someone from either side is injured and starts bleeding. The blood is then offered as a tilak to the Goddess. On Tuesday, when Subhash from the Katedu clan was wounded, his blood was used for the ritual offering.

