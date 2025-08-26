LIVE TV
Home > India > TMC-BJP Clash Over SSC Scam: Kunal Ghosh Questions Timing Of MLA Jiban Krishna Saha's Arrest

TMC-BJP Clash Over SSC Scam: Kunal Ghosh Questions Timing Of MLA Jiban Krishna Saha’s Arrest

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh alleged political timing behind MLA Jiban Krishna Saha’s arrest in the SSC recruitment scam soon after PM Modi’s Kolkata rally, while BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari claimed Saha collected money under Mamata Banerjee’s watch.

TMC alleges political vendetta as MLA Jiban Krishna Saha lands in ED custody. (Photo: ANI)
TMC alleges political vendetta as MLA Jiban Krishna Saha lands in ED custody. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 26, 2025 10:43:20 IST

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh has questioned the timing of central agencies’ actions following the arrest of party MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in the SSC (Assistant Teacher) recruitment scam case. The party has alleged that the probe is politically timed in response to the BJP’s campaign activities.

“Day before yesterday PM Modi addressed a rally in Kolkata asking for votes for BJP and after that all these central investigating agencies have become active, it was expected because all is not well in BJP,” Ghosh said. Ghosh’s remarks come after Saha was arrested and remanded to six-day Enforcement Directorate custody. The next hearing is scheduled for August 30.

Advocate Jakir Hossain said, “We gave a proper explanation for Rs 46 Lakhs, we also have documentary proof. If you didn’t like that explanation, they should have called us again.” He added, “When all kingpins have been arrested, what was the need of arresting him (Saha)? That was the main question we presented before the High Court.”

Suvendu Adhikari’s claims

Meanwhile, West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha who was, arrested and sent to six-day ED custody in the SSC scam case, has established links with the teacher recruitment scam.

He alleged that Saha “made collections” and asserted that while Saha’s arrest was significant, those “under whose behest this was done, should also be detained.” “First, he was arrested by the CBI. It has been established that he has links with the teacher recruitment scam. He made collections under the instructions of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew. It is good that the Collector has been arrested.”

Saha, who is the MLA from Burwan constituency in Murshidabad district in West Bengal, was arrested during raids conducted at his residence, ED officials said.

Money laundering case by ED

As Saha knew about the raid, he allegedly tried to flee his house by scaling the boundary wall of the premises, said the officials, adding “he also threw his mobile phone in the drainage, which was recovered by the ED team.” Saha, his relatives and associates are accused in the money laundering case registered by the ED.

Officials in the ED told ANI that Saha will be produced before a special court, and the agency will seek his custody for further investigation in the case. As per the officials, the federal agency conducted searches at the premises of Saha following inputs about a monetary transaction by a man from Birbhum district linked to the alleged school teachers’ recruitment scam. The ED team raided the residence of Saha and accompanied the man from Birbhum.

Earlier, the ED officials had also questioned Saha’s wife in connection with the alleged school recruitment scam. 

(With ANI Inputs)

Tags: Jiban Krishna Saha MLAKunal GhoshSSC Scamtmc

TMC-BJP Clash Over SSC Scam: Kunal Ghosh Questions Timing Of MLA Jiban Krishna Saha’s Arrest

TMC-BJP Clash Over SSC Scam: Kunal Ghosh Questions Timing Of MLA Jiban Krishna Saha’s Arrest

TMC-BJP Clash Over SSC Scam: Kunal Ghosh Questions Timing Of MLA Jiban Krishna Saha’s Arrest
TMC-BJP Clash Over SSC Scam: Kunal Ghosh Questions Timing Of MLA Jiban Krishna Saha’s Arrest
TMC-BJP Clash Over SSC Scam: Kunal Ghosh Questions Timing Of MLA Jiban Krishna Saha’s Arrest
TMC-BJP Clash Over SSC Scam: Kunal Ghosh Questions Timing Of MLA Jiban Krishna Saha’s Arrest

QUICK LINKS

