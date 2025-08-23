LIVE TV
TMC Boycotts JPC on Removal Bills, Calls It a 'Political Farce'

TMC rejected joining the JPC, calling it a political façade, creating a rift in the INDIA bloc. While the government defends the Bills as reforms, critics warn of partisan misuse. The JPC will proceed, but legitimacy concerns persist.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 23, 2025 19:00:01 IST

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has strongly criticized the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) recently constituted to review a trio of constitutional and legislative amendments, naming it a “farce” and precisely refusing to nominate any member to the panel. 

The JPC was formed to examine three Bills, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025. Together, these Bills propose a structure to remove the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and other ministers from office if they are jailed, effectively validating their dismissal upon 30 days of confinement. 

TMC’s outright refusal stems from a vocal skepticism toward the JPC’s legitimacy and objectivity. A party spokesperson declared that the committee is a political façade, asserting the move was not a legitimate legislative step but a stratagem and announcing, “we will not nominate anyone from AITC.” 

While the broader opposition coalition has vocally denounced the Bills, labeling them as dangerous infringements on the presumption of innocence the TMC’s decision marks a rare fracture within the INDIA bloc, delaying the nomination process and potentially weakening their united front. 

Proponents of the Bills, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, argue these are necessary reforms aimed at preserving the integrity of public office and preventing the misuse of power, especially when leaders continue to govern from behind bars.

However, critics see these measures as dangerously susceptible to partisan manipulation, warning of threats to democratic norms and fair political conduct.

The JPC, despite TMC’s boycott, is expected to proceed with other participating parties. A final report is slated for the Winter Session, believed to convene in mid-November 2025. The refusal to nominate may hamper the JPC’s perceived legitimacy and effectiveness, adding another layer of uncertainty to the already-tense legislative process.

