ISRO to Launch First Uncrewed Gaganyaan Test Flight in December

India’s space ambitions are composed to take off as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announces that the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission designated G1 is scheduled to launch in December 2025. The mission will feature Vyommitra, a cutting-edge half-humanoid robot, onboard to check key systems ahead of future human spaceflight.

At a recent press event, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan confirmed the mission’s preparedness, stating that approximately 80 percent of the required tests (around 7,700) have already been completed. The remaining 2,300 tests are expected to conclude by March 2026.

Vyommitra will monitor and replicate human reactions within the spacecraft, testing critical systems such as life support, avionics, and environmental controls. This is an important messenger to check safety and operational trust before carrying actual astronauts.

The G1 mission also serves as a testament to ISRO’s rapid progress in 2025, with Chairman Narayanan highlighting 196 notable achievements during the year including GLEX-2025, the development of a high-thrust electric propulsion system, and the successful launch of a 6,500-kg U.S. communication satellite from an Indian launchpad. He additionally referenced ISRO’s provision of 13 terabits of data from the Aditya-L1 solar mission to India’s scientific community.

Narayanan also lauded ISRO’s contributions to the Axiom-4 mission, where the agency corrected a liquid-oxygen leak in the Falcon-9 rocket’s first stage preventing what could have been a catastrophic failure.

India’s Gaganyaan programme, officially declared as “Gaganyaan Year” by Narayanan earlier this year, showcases the nation’s first invasion into human spaceflight. The December G1 mission sets the stage for subsequent robotic and crewed missions predicted in the coming years, including ambitious lunar initiatives like Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5, as well as plans for a future Indian space station.

As ISRO finalizes preparations, the countdown has begun for a mission that not only fulfills India’s technological aspirations but also brings the dream of placing Indian astronauts into space a powerful step closer to reality.

