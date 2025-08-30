Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation

In a significant blow to cross-border terrorism, Indian security forces have eliminated Bagu Khan, alias Samandar Chacha, a notorious terror facilitator, during an infiltration attempt in the Gurez sector of Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Known as the “human GPS” among terror networks, Khan had been instrumental in aiding over 100 infiltration bids across the Line of Control (LoC) since 1995. His intimate knowledge of the treacherous terrain and hidden routes made him a valuable asset for various terrorist organizations operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Credit - Faisal Bhat

The operation, conducted jointly by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, targeted infiltrators attempting to cross the LoC in the Nowshera Naar area. During the encounter, two terrorists were neutralized, including Khan. An identity card recovered from his possession confirmed his identity as a resident of Muzaffarabad, Pakistan.

Khan’s elimination is considered a major success for Indian security forces, as he had been evading capture for over two decades. His death is expected to disrupt the logistical and operational capabilities of terror outfits relying on his expertise for infiltration into the Kashmir Valley.

Credit - Faisal Bhat

Security forces continue search operations in the dense forests of the Gurez sector to ensure no other infiltrators remain in the area. Officials emphasize that despite ceasefire agreements, infiltration attempts persist, underscoring the need for continued vigilance along the LoC.

