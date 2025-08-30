LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > India > Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation

Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation

In a significant blow to cross-border terrorism, Indian security forces have eliminated Bagu Khan, alias Samandar Chacha, a notorious terror facilitator, during an infiltration attempt in the Gurez sector of Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Top Terror Facilitator 'Samandar Chacha' Killed in Gurez Sector Operation (Credit - Faisal Bhat)
Top Terror Facilitator 'Samandar Chacha' Killed in Gurez Sector Operation (Credit - Faisal Bhat)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 30, 2025 16:14:35 IST

In a significant blow to cross-border terrorism, Indian security forces have eliminated Bagu Khan, alias Samandar Chacha, a notorious terror facilitator, during an infiltration attempt in the Gurez sector of Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Known as the “human GPS” among terror networks, Khan had been instrumental in aiding over 100 infiltration bids across the Line of Control (LoC) since 1995. His intimate knowledge of the treacherous terrain and hidden routes made him a valuable asset for various terrorist organizations operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Credit - Faisal Bhat

Credit - Faisal Bhat

The operation, conducted jointly by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, targeted infiltrators attempting to cross the LoC in the Nowshera Naar area. During the encounter, two terrorists were neutralized, including Khan. An identity card recovered from his possession confirmed his identity as a resident of Muzaffarabad, Pakistan.

Khan’s elimination is considered a major success for Indian security forces, as he had been evading capture for over two decades. His death is expected to disrupt the logistical and operational capabilities of terror outfits relying on his expertise for infiltration into the Kashmir Valley.

Credit - Faisal Bhat

Credit - Faisal Bhat

Security forces continue search operations in the dense forests of the Gurez sector to ensure no other infiltrators remain in the area. Officials emphasize that despite ceasefire agreements, infiltration attempts persist, underscoring the need for continued vigilance along the LoC. 

ALSO READ: Hurry Up: Only Two Days Left To File Claims In Bihar SIR, Aggrieved Electors Can Raise Objections With Aadhaar

Tags: JK terrorismTERRORISM

RELATED News

Maharashtra: Staff Leaves Cancelled By Mumbai Police Amidst Maratha Quota Protest Led By Activist Manoj Jarange
(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 LIVE: Karunya KR-721 Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Hurry Up: Only Two Days Left To File Claims In Bihar SIR, Aggrieved Electors Can Raise Objections With Aadhaar
Modi’s Leadership And Chhattisgarh’s Preparedness — The Double Engine Of Development; The Gateway Of Six Lakh Crore Investment Opens, Chhattisgarh Ready
(OUT) Nagaland 1 PM Dear Narmada Lottery Sambad Result Today 30 August 2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize Announced – Check Complete Winner List

LATEST NEWS

US Denies Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas Entry to UN Amid Growing Support for Palestinian Statehood
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?