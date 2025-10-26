Toxic Air Engulfs Delhi: City’s Air Quality Slips To ‘Very Poor’; GRAP Stage II In Force, Experts Warn Of Health Crisis

Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’ Category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital Delhi has further worsened on Sunday morning to the worse category of very poor as an indication of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Another alarming development in the current pollution crisis in Delhi is the deterioration of air quality, with the residents of the city still struggling with the increasing concentration of smog and PM.

On Saturday morning, the AQI had been stuck in the poor category, which made the authorities continue to maintain the Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) effective throughout the regions of Delhi-NCR. Under Stage II, various preventive measures are taken, one of them being the frequency of mechanised road cleaning should be increased, dust emission by construction activities should be strictly controlled, and monitoring of vehicular pollution. Amidst such efforts, it has still resulted in the growth of pollution levels as a result of stagnant weather conditions and the growth in the emissions of both local and external sources. According to environmental experts, unless tougher measures are put in place, Delhi will soon fall into the severe category of air pollution.