LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
Home > India > Toxic Air Engulfs Delhi: City’s Air Quality Slips To ‘Very Poor’; GRAP Stage II In Force, Experts Warn Of Health Crisis

Toxic Air Engulfs Delhi: City’s Air Quality Slips To ‘Very Poor’; GRAP Stage II In Force, Experts Warn Of Health Crisis

Delhi’s air quality plunged to the ‘very poor’ category, with GRAP Stage II in effect. Authorities deploy cloud seeding, artificial rain plans, and health warnings as pollution levels worsen across NCR.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 26, 2025 08:26:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Toxic Air Engulfs Delhi: City’s Air Quality Slips To ‘Very Poor’; GRAP Stage II In Force, Experts Warn Of Health Crisis

Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’ Category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital Delhi has further worsened on Sunday morning to the worse category of very poor as an indication of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). 

Another alarming development in the current pollution crisis in Delhi is the deterioration of air quality, with the residents of the city still struggling with the increasing concentration of smog and PM.

On Saturday morning, the AQI had been stuck in the poor category, which made the authorities continue to maintain the Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) effective throughout the regions of Delhi-NCR. Under Stage II, various preventive measures are taken, one of them being the frequency of mechanised road cleaning should be increased, dust emission by construction activities should be strictly controlled, and monitoring of vehicular pollution. Amidst such efforts, it has still resulted in the growth of pollution levels as a result of stagnant weather conditions and the growth in the emissions of both local and external sources. According to environmental experts, unless tougher measures are put in place, Delhi will soon fall into the severe category of air pollution.

Delhi’s Air Quality Area-Wise AQI Levels

As per CPCB data:

  • Lodhi Road: 287 (very poor)
  • India Gate and nearby areas: 325 (very poor)
  • Ashram, Maharani Bagh: Also in the very poor category

Truck-mounted water sprinklers were deployed on Lodhi Road to tackle high particulate matter levels, as air quality across several regions continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ range.

Government’s Response: Cloud Seeding Initiative

Amid the worsening air quality, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that cloud seeding has become a necessity for Delhi and described it as a pioneering step in tackling the capital’s persistent environmental challenges.

“Cloud seeding is a necessity for Delhi and is the first experiment of its kind. We want to try it to see if it can help us control this serious environmental problem,” said Rekha Gupta.

She added that the government is hopeful of a successful outcome and believes the initiative could help overcome future environmental problems.

Health Experts Sound Alarm on Pollution-Related Illnesses

Former AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria cautioned residents about the severe health risks posed by the current pollution levels and advised precautionary measures to limit exposure.

“The high pollution levels are causing acute health issues, especially among people with heart or lung diseases, the elderly, and children. Many are experiencing chest discomfort, breathing difficulties, coughing, and worsening of asthma and COPD,” he said.

He added that even healthy individuals are reporting nasal congestion, throat irritation, chest tightness, and coughing. The situation, he warned, has worsened due to the use of crackers during the festive period.

Artificial Rain Plans Underway

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that clouds are expected over the city between October 28 and 30, and the government is prepared to conduct artificial rain trials on October 29.

The Delhi government has secured the necessary permissions and is ready to begin physical trials, hoping to reduce pollution levels through induced rainfall.

Current AQI Status And GRAP Measures

  • As of Sunday, the AQI in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) continues to fall under the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories.
  • Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect across the region.
  • Authorities are closely monitoring pollution levels to track real-time changes in air quality.
  • Control measures under Stage II are being actively implemented to curb emissions and reduce particulate matter.
  • Actions include mechanised road cleaning, dust control at construction sites, and vehicular emission checks.
  • The government is also reviewing compliance across sectors to ensure effective execution of GRAP measures.
(Disclaimer: This news report has been published with inputs received from the ANI.)
Also Read: 
First published on: Oct 26, 2025 8:26 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AQI levelsDelhi AQIhome-hero-pos-8

RELATED News

Yamuna Ghats Turn Festival Zone As Chhath Puja 2025 Celebrations Kick Off In Delhi

Cyclone Alert In Bay Of Bengal, NCMC Reviews Infrastructure And Rescue Preparedness

Maharashtra Shocker: Man Slits His Twin’s Throats Over Heated Argument With Wife, Walks In To Police Station To Surrender

Cyclone Montha: When & Where Will It Hit? IMD Warns Storm To Intensify Into A Severe Cyclone With Wind Speeds Over 110 kmph

Australian Women Cricketers Molestation: See BCCI’s Response To The Case

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 17-NHL Standings

EU preliminarily finds Meta, TikTok in breach of transparency obligations

From the USA to Ireland: 7 Countries That Celebrate Halloween Like No Other

‘Peace Talks Or Open War’ Pakistan Minister Warns Afghanistan

Trump headlines ASEAN summit, Thailand-Cambodia to sign ceasefire deal

New Zealand's Jack Jordan crowned Timbersports World Champ

New Zealand's Jack Jordan crowned Timbersports World Champ

Trump names Michael Selig to chair CFTC; Selig cites crypto capital goal

Chhath Puja 2025 Day 2: Kharna Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi & Significance

New Zealand's Jack Jordan crowned Timbersports World Champ

Toxic Air Engulfs Delhi: City’s Air Quality Slips To ‘Very Poor’; GRAP Stage II In Force, Experts Warn Of Health Crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Toxic Air Engulfs Delhi: City’s Air Quality Slips To ‘Very Poor’; GRAP Stage II In Force, Experts Warn Of Health Crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Toxic Air Engulfs Delhi: City’s Air Quality Slips To ‘Very Poor’; GRAP Stage II In Force, Experts Warn Of Health Crisis
Toxic Air Engulfs Delhi: City’s Air Quality Slips To ‘Very Poor’; GRAP Stage II In Force, Experts Warn Of Health Crisis
Toxic Air Engulfs Delhi: City’s Air Quality Slips To ‘Very Poor’; GRAP Stage II In Force, Experts Warn Of Health Crisis
Toxic Air Engulfs Delhi: City’s Air Quality Slips To ‘Very Poor’; GRAP Stage II In Force, Experts Warn Of Health Crisis

QUICK LINKS