Trade Unions and Farmers to Protest Against US Tariffs and UK Deal on Aug 13

Ten central trade unions and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will hold nationwide protests on August 13 against U.S. tariffs and the India–UK trade deal. They argue the moves threaten India’s economic sovereignty and harm farmers, workers, and domestic industries.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 4, 2025 21:34:05 IST

A coalition of ten central trade unions and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (CTUs‑SKM) has called for a nationwide protest on August 13, opposing U.S. tariff threats and the newly signed
India- UK Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA).

What led to the Protest?

Groups claim the proposed 25% U.S. tariffs and CETA undermine India’s economic sovereignty. They warn these measures may hurt Indian farmers, workers, and domestic industries by opening markets to foreign corporations while marginalizing local producers.

They argue that such trade policies mirror colonial-era exploitation, accusing the Indian government of succumbing to Western economic persuasion. The platform urges India to maintain its right to trade freely, including with Russia and to resist undue external pressure.

Protest Demands and Actions

CTUs‑SKM has mobilized support from farmers, workers, students, and concerned citizens. The protest will feature tractor and motorcycle rallies, mass demonstrations, public gatherings, and symbolic resistance actions across India.

The coalition demands:

  • Rejection of U.S. tariff threats

  • Immediate review or revision of India–UK CETA

  • Suspension of ongoing India- U.S. trade negotiations until full parliamentary and public inspection is ensured.

 Economic and Political Consequences

President Donald Trump’s July 30 announcement of a 25% tariff on Indian goods, highlighting issues like India’s trade ties with Russia and high import duties, has raised concerns over potential harm to export sectors such as textiles, gems, and electronics.

Meanwhile, the India- UK trade deal viewed by Prime Minister Modi as transformative offers expanded market access and tariff relief but also draws criticism for perceived concessions in medium-scale sectors.

What’s at Stake

Protest organisers say their movement seeks to defend India’s economic independence and democratic accountability. They aim to prevent exploitation by global trade giants and emphasize the need for trade negotiations to protect local interests. With rising public opposition through the August 13 protest, domestic pressure is mounting on the government to balance international trade ambitions with the needs of farmers, labourers, and small-scale industries.

