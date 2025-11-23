LIVE TV
Home > India > Tragic Loss in Nagpur: Teen Girl Ends Life After Parents Refuse Her Phone Access

A 13-year-old girl in Nagpur died by suicide after her parents refused to give her a mobile phone. This tragic incident highlights the urgent need for mental health awareness and support for teenagers facing emotional distress.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 23, 2025 16:01:57 IST

A 13-year-old girl died by suicide in Nagpur after her parents denied her a mobile phone. This tragedy raises serious concerns about teenage mental health. 

What Happened in Nagpur

The tragedy took place in a slum on Hanuman Temple in Chankapur. The girl was in Class 8. She loved playing games on mobile phones and asked her parents to buy her one, but they refused. Tragically, when she was home alone, she hanged herself. Her mother and sister found her body when they returned. 

Police Investigation Began

Police registred a case of accidental death. The girl’s body was sent to Mayo Hospital for a post-mortem. and local officals are investigating the details surrounding this tragedy.

Other Similar Tragedies Reported

This is not the only incident of its kind in Maharashtra. In the beginning of the month, a 16-year-old boy in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar jumped to his death after he was denied a mobile phone by his mother. Last year, a 15-year-old boy died by suicide after he did not receive a new phone as a birthday gift. Similarly, in July last year, an 18-year-old boy from Navi Mumbai died by suicide as he did not get an iPhone.

Where Possible, Seek Assistance

Please use these mental health helplines if you or another person needs help at any time.

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall: 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) Seeking assistance early is beneficial.

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 4:01 PM IST
