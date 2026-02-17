LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Transformative Opportunity': PM Modi Highlights AI's Role in Driving Inclusive Growth Across Key Sectors, Pushes For New Economic Developments

‘Transformative Opportunity’: PM Modi Highlights AI’s Role in Driving Inclusive Growth Across Key Sectors, Pushes For New Economic Developments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described Artificial Intelligence as a “transformative opportunity” in India’s path toward becoming a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047, emphasizing that the country is using AI to bridge divides and broaden access to opportunities rather than deepen inequalities.

PM Narendra Modi (Image: ANI)
PM Narendra Modi (Image: ANI)

Published By: Debjeet Dey
Published: February 17, 2026 19:52:48 IST

‘Transformative Opportunity’: PM Modi Highlights AI’s Role in Driving Inclusive Growth Across Key Sectors, Pushes For New Economic Developments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described Artificial Intelligence as a “transformative opportunity” in India’s path toward becoming a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047, emphasizing that the country is using AI to bridge divides and broaden access to opportunities rather than deepen inequalities.

Speaking exclusively to ANI on AI’s role in the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the Prime Minister said, “AI represents a transformative opportunity in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. Leveraging AI mindfully, with a strategic lens, helps address deep developmental challenges while creating entirely new economic opportunities, enabling inclusive growth, bridging the urban-rural divide and expanding access to opportunity.”

PM Modi outlined how AI is being deployed across critical sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture and heritage preservation to drive inclusive growth and empower citizens at the grassroots level.

Highlighting the impact in the healthcare sector, the Prime Minister said AI-based solutions are already making a difference at the primary and district healthcare levels.

“In healthcare, AI is already delivering impact. We are seeing AI-based solutions addressing early detection of tuberculosis, diabetic retinopathy, epilepsy and many other ailments at primary and district health centres,” he said.

In the field of education, AI is making education more personalized, inclusive, and accessible. AI-driven platforms adapt learning content to individual student needs, supporting both slow learners and advanced students. AI-powered language translation removes linguistic barriers by converting content into regional languages.

PM Modi said, “In education, AI-powered personalised learning platforms in Indian languages are helping students in rural and government schools receive customised academic support.”

Citing a unique example from the dairy sector, the Prime Minister said, “In a very unique initiative, Amul is leveraging AI to reach 36 lakh women dairy farmers across thousands of villages, providing real-time guidance in Gujarati on cattle health and productivity, empowering grassroots women producers.”

Amul recently launched ‘Sarlaben’, an AI digital assistant for dairy farmers. This tool will offer 24×7 support on cattle health, breeding, and government schemes. Farmers can access it via a mobile app or voice calls. This aims to empower milk producers across Gujarat with timely, verified information.

Prime Minister Modi also referred to the Bharat Vistaar initiative in agriculture, which aims to integrate AI into crop advisory services, soil analytics and weather intelligence. “In agriculture, the Bharat Vistaar initiative aims to integrate AI into crop advisory, soil analytics and weather intelligence, helping farmers make better, localised decisions.”

Emphasising the cultural dimension, PM Modi noted that AI is also being used to preserve heritage. “Even in heritage preservation, AI is enabling the digitisation and interpretation of ancient manuscripts, unlocking India’s civilisational knowledge systems,” he said.

“At a time when the world is worried about AI deepening divides, India is using it to dissolve divides. We are making it an efficient tool for delivering healthcare, education and economic opportunity to every village, every district, and every citizen,” he explained.

India is undergoing a remarkable transformation in Artificial Intelligence, driven by the visionary leadership of PM Modi. For the first time in India’s history, the government is actively shaping an AI ecosystem where computing power, GPUs, and research opportunities are accessible at an affordable cost, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Unlike in the past, AI in India is no longer confined to a privileged few or dominated by global tech giants. Through forward-looking policies, the Modi government is empowering students, startups, and innovators with world-class AI infrastructure, fostering a truly level playing field. Initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission and the establishment of Centres of Excellence for AI are strengthening the country’s AI ecosystem, paving the way for innovation and self-reliance in this critical sector, a release said.

India is rapidly building a strong AI computing and semiconductor infrastructure to support its growing digital economy. With the approval of the IndiaAI Mission in 2024, the government allocated Rs 10,300 crore over five years to strengthen AI capabilities.

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 7:52 PM IST
‘Transformative Opportunity’: PM Modi Highlights AI’s Role in Driving Inclusive Growth Across Key Sectors, Pushes For New Economic Developments

QUICK LINKS