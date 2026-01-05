LIVE TV
Home > India > Triple Murder Shocks Delhi: 25-Year-Old Man Kills Mother, Sister And Younger Brother, Walks Into Police Station To Make Chilling Confession

Triple Murder Shocks Delhi: 25-Year-Old Man Kills Mother, Sister And Younger Brother, Walks Into Police Station To Make Chilling Confession

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his mother, sister and younger brother in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar due to financial distress, police said. The accused later walked into the police station and confessed.

Triple murder shocks Delhi (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Triple murder shocks Delhi (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 5, 2026 20:49:09 IST

Triple Murder Shocks Delhi: 25-Year-Old Man Kills Mother, Sister And Younger Brother, Walks Into Police Station To Make Chilling Confession

A man allegedly killed his mother, sister and younger brother due to financial distress and later walked into Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar Police Station to confess to the crime, police said on Monday.

According to police, the accused, identified as Yashveer Singh (25), a resident of the Mangal Bazar area, arrived at the police station at around 5 pm and informed that he had allegedly murdered his family members owing to severe financial problems.

“Today at about 1700 hrs, an incident was reported wherein a person, namely Yashveer Singh, aged about 25 years, resident of Mangal Bazar area, arrived at Police Station Laxmi Nagar and informed the police that due to financial problems, he had allegedly killed his family members. He disclosed that the deceased are his mother, Kavita (46 years), sister Meghana (24 years), and brother Mukul (14 years),” the Delhi Police said.

The police said that the bodies of the deceased were found inside the house.

They said the accused had allegedly given a poisonous substance to his family members around 2 pm and later strangled them.
Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said the accused had confessed to strangulating his family members after administering a poisonous substance.

“A man named Yashveer, 26, came to PS Laxmi Nagar and confessed that he had strangulated his family members. Police found three bodies upon verification. It has been found that he was under financial stress and was mentally disturbed. He gave a poisonous substance to his family members around 2 pm and later strangulated them,” DCP Abhishek Dhania said. 

Investigation is still underway. 

(With Inputs From ANI)  

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 8:47 PM IST
Tags: Delhi murder

Triple Murder Shocks Delhi: 25-Year-Old Man Kills Mother, Sister And Younger Brother, Walks Into Police Station To Make Chilling Confession

