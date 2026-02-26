LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Truly Splendid!' PM Narendra Modi Praises Benjamin Netanyahu for Wearing Traditional Indian Attire, Backs India-Israel FTA Push

‘Truly Splendid!’ PM Narendra Modi Praises Benjamin Netanyahu for Wearing Traditional Indian Attire, Backs India-Israel FTA Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended a warm response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, commending him for donning traditional Indian attire before hosting a joint dinner the previous evening.

PM Narendra Modi Praises Benjamin Netanyahu for Wearing Traditional Indian Attire. Photo: ANI
PM Narendra Modi Praises Benjamin Netanyahu for Wearing Traditional Indian Attire. Photo: ANI

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: February 26, 2026 13:28:50 IST

‘Truly Splendid!’ PM Narendra Modi Praises Benjamin Netanyahu for Wearing Traditional Indian Attire, Backs India-Israel FTA Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended a warm response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, commending him for donning traditional Indian attire before hosting a joint dinner the previous evening. 

In a post on X, Netanyahu wrote,” Before our joint dinner, I surprised my friend Prime Minister Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire.”

Responding to the gesture, Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, said, “Truly splendid! Your fondness for Indian attire reflects your respect for the rich culture and traditions of our country.”

PM Modi Receives Knesset’s Highest Honour

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bestowed with the Medal of the Knesset, becoming the first recipient of the honour. This is the highest honour of the Knesset.

Jaiswal said that PM Modi dedicated the medal to the “enduring friendship and shared democratic traditions between the two countries.”

In a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, “Partnership going from strength to strength ! In a special gesture, PM @narendramodi was bestowed with the Medal of Knesset by the Speaker @AmirOhana. PM @narendramodi is the first recipient of this honour.”

“PM dedicated the medal to the enduring friendship and shared democratic traditions between the two countries,” the post read.

The award was conferred in recognition of PM Modi’s “exceptional contribution through his personal leadership” to strengthen strategic relations between India and Israel. The medal was conferred after PM Modi’s speech in the Israeli Parliament.

PM Modi Backs India-Israel FTA Push

After his speech, PM Modi interacted with members of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. The MPs took selfies and photographs with PM Modi. PM Modi received a standing ovation during his speech, which was also marked by rapturous applause.

In his speech, PM Modi said there is great admiration for Israel’s resolve, courage, and achievements in India.

“Long before we related to each other as modern States, we were linked by ties that go back more than two thousand years. The Book of Esther refers to India as Hodu. The Talmud records trade with India in ancient times,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Free Trade Agreement being negotiated between India and Israel will unlock the vast untapped potential in the bilateral trade relationship.

The Prime Minister, who addressed the Special Plenary of the Knesset on Wednesday, also spoke about the defence cooperation between the two countries and said “a strong defence partnership between trusted partners like India and Israel is of vital importance” in an uncertain world.

PM Modi said India has been the fastest-growing major economy in the world for the last few years and will be among the top three economies globally. He said Israel is a powerhouse of innovation and technological leadership, and this creates a natural foundation for a forward-looking partnership.

“We are committed to expanding trade, strengthening investment flows, and promoting joint infrastructure development. The Bilateral Investment Treaty signed last year will provide confidence and predictability to our businesses,” he said.

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 1:26 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026: ‘No Excuses, Just Deliver’ — India Legend’s Stern Message For Team India Ahead of IND vs ZIM

‘Truly Splendid!’ PM Narendra Modi Praises Benjamin Netanyahu for Wearing Traditional Indian Attire, Backs India-Israel FTA Push

‘Truly Splendid!’ PM Narendra Modi Praises Benjamin Netanyahu for Wearing Traditional Indian Attire, Backs India-Israel FTA Push

‘Truly Splendid!’ PM Narendra Modi Praises Benjamin Netanyahu for Wearing Traditional Indian Attire, Backs India-Israel FTA Push
‘Truly Splendid!’ PM Narendra Modi Praises Benjamin Netanyahu for Wearing Traditional Indian Attire, Backs India-Israel FTA Push
‘Truly Splendid!’ PM Narendra Modi Praises Benjamin Netanyahu for Wearing Traditional Indian Attire, Backs India-Israel FTA Push
‘Truly Splendid!’ PM Narendra Modi Praises Benjamin Netanyahu for Wearing Traditional Indian Attire, Backs India-Israel FTA Push

