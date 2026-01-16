‘Two Incidents Of Drone Spotting Reported In Jammu Sector,’ Says Defence Sources

Two incidents of drone sightings were reported in the Jammu sector, prompting the Indian Army to activate counter-unmanned aerial system (UAS) measures, defence sources said on Thursday. The sightings were detected and responded to as part of heightened surveillance along the border.

Border Areas On High Alert After Repeated Drone Sightings

The latest incidents come amid increased reports of suspected Pakistani drone activity along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Local residents in the Naushera-Rajouri sector said multiple drones were spotted on Tuesday night, leading to intensified vigilance by security forces.

Residents living near the LoC said both the Army and civilians have remained alert over the past few days. “For the last two to three days, we have been noticing Pakistani drone movement in our sector as well. The Army is active, and civilians are equally vigilant,” said Anish Kasana, a resident of the Keri sector in Rajouri.

People in other border areas, including RS Pura, Naushera, and Poonch, also reported drone sightings over the past two to four days. Locals said the repeated activity has raised concerns but expressed confidence in the Army’s preparedness.

Civilians Express Support For Army Amid Rising Tensions

Residents along the border reiterated their support for the Indian Army, thanking security forces for maintaining round-the-clock vigilance. Referring to previous military responses, locals said the Army has given firm replies in the past and continues to monitor the situation closely.

Meanwhile, in Kathua district, security forces conducted a search and combing operation in the Billawar area following reports of gunshots fired on Tuesday. Earlier this week, security was also tightened in the Samba district after suspected drone sightings were reported late Sunday night in the Naushera-Rajouri sector.

Authorities remain on alert as surveillance and counter-drone operations continue across sensitive border areas.

(Via Agency Inputs)

