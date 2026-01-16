LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Two Incidents Of Drone Spotting Reported In Jammu Sector,’ Says Defence Sources

‘Two Incidents Of Drone Spotting Reported In Jammu Sector,’ Says Defence Sources

Two incidents of drone sightings were reported in the Jammu sector, prompting the Indian Army to activate counter-unmanned aerial system (UAS) measures, defence sources said on Thursday. The sightings were detected and responded to as part of heightened surveillance along the border.

'Two Incidents Of Drone Spotting Reported In Jammu Sector,' Says Defence Sources (Pic Credits: ANI)
'Two Incidents Of Drone Spotting Reported In Jammu Sector,' Says Defence Sources (Pic Credits: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 16, 2026 03:37:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Two Incidents Of Drone Spotting Reported In Jammu Sector,’ Says Defence Sources

Two incidents of drone sightings were reported in the Jammu sector, prompting the Indian Army to activate counter-unmanned aerial system (UAS) measures, defence sources said on Thursday. The sightings were detected and responded to as part of heightened surveillance along the border.

You Might Be Interested In

Border Areas On High Alert After Repeated Drone Sightings

The latest incidents come amid increased reports of suspected Pakistani drone activity along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Local residents in the Naushera-Rajouri sector said multiple drones were spotted on Tuesday night, leading to intensified vigilance by security forces.

Residents living near the LoC said both the Army and civilians have remained alert over the past few days. “For the last two to three days, we have been noticing Pakistani drone movement in our sector as well. The Army is active, and civilians are equally vigilant,” said Anish Kasana, a resident of the Keri sector in Rajouri.

You Might Be Interested In

People in other border areas, including RS Pura, Naushera, and Poonch, also reported drone sightings over the past two to four days. Locals said the repeated activity has raised concerns but expressed confidence in the Army’s preparedness.

Civilians Express Support For Army Amid Rising Tensions

Residents along the border reiterated their support for the Indian Army, thanking security forces for maintaining round-the-clock vigilance. Referring to previous military responses, locals said the Army has given firm replies in the past and continues to monitor the situation closely.

Meanwhile, in Kathua district, security forces conducted a search and combing operation in the Billawar area following reports of gunshots fired on Tuesday. Earlier this week, security was also tightened in the Samba district after suspected drone sightings were reported late Sunday night in the Naushera-Rajouri sector.

Authorities remain on alert as surveillance and counter-drone operations continue across sensitive border areas.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: BMC Elections 2026: Exit Polls Predict Big Win For BJP-Led Mahayuti, Here’s What Axis My India And JVC Say About Outcome

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 3:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Aviation Safety Comes Under Scanner As Baggage Container Gets Sucked Into The Engine Of Air India Airbus A350 At Delhi Airport, Here’s How It Happened

Indian Coast Guard Seizes Pakistani ‘Al-Madina’ Boat In Indian Waters After They ‘Attempted To Flee’, Nine Crew Members Detained

BMC Elections 2026: Voting Ends With 46-50% Turnout Across 29 Municipal Corporations, Says State Election Commission

BMC Elections 2026: Can ‘Indelible’ Ink Be Removed With Acetone? Viral Videos Trigger Probe As Opposition Drama Heats Up Online

‘Ink Can Be Wiped, Vote Cast Twice’: Raj Thackeray Alleges Poll Fraud, Devendra Fadnavis Says He Is ‘Creating Ruckus On Everything’

LATEST NEWS

‘Main Zabaan Pe Niyantran Rakhunga’: Yo Yo Honey Singh Apologises After Backlash Over Remarks At Delhi Show | WATCH

US ‘Shouldn’t Even Have’ Midterm Elections, Says Donald Trump; White House Clarifies He Was ‘Joking And Speaking Facetiously’

Benjamin Netanyahu Asked Donald Trump To ‘Postpone’ Strike On Iran: Reports

Kite String Tragedy In Surat: Family Of Three Dies As Bike Plunges From 70-Foot Flyover On Makar Sankranti

Donald Trump Unveils ‘Great Healthcare Plan’ To Cut Drug Prices, Insurance Premiums; Urges Congress To Act | WATCH

Internet Slams Junaid Khan–Sai Pallavi’s ‘Ek Din’ First-Look Poster Over ‘Using Original Film Poster And Translating Title As Is’

Why Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong Removed Indian-Origin LoP Pritam Singh? Controversy Explained

Prime Video Releases First Look Of Sophie Turner As Lara Croft In Tomb Raider; Fans Say ‘She’s So Perfect’, Others Miss Angelina Jolie

‘Our Son Is Innocent’: 16 Indian Crew Members Detained In Iran, Family Makes Emotional Plea To PM Modi

Ahead Of Trump-Machado Meeting, US seizes Sixth Venezuela‑Linked Oil tanker ‘Veronica’ In Caribbean Sea, What We Know So Far

‘Two Incidents Of Drone Spotting Reported In Jammu Sector,’ Says Defence Sources

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Two Incidents Of Drone Spotting Reported In Jammu Sector,’ Says Defence Sources

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Two Incidents Of Drone Spotting Reported In Jammu Sector,’ Says Defence Sources
‘Two Incidents Of Drone Spotting Reported In Jammu Sector,’ Says Defence Sources
‘Two Incidents Of Drone Spotting Reported In Jammu Sector,’ Says Defence Sources
‘Two Incidents Of Drone Spotting Reported In Jammu Sector,’ Says Defence Sources

QUICK LINKS