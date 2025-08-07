Udhampur CRPF Accident Three Jawans Killed, Several Injured as Vehicle Plunges into Gorge

Udhampur, J&K August 7, 2025 This morning, a devastating incident occurred in the Basantgarh (Kadwa) region of Udhampur district when a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle carrying approximately 23 soldiers went off the road and plunged into a steep gorge. The accident resulted in the deaths of three personnel, with two dying instantly and one succumbing shortly after being taken to the hospital, while between 12 and 16,several have critical condition.

The mishap occurred approximately as the personnel were returning from an operation in Basantgarh. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Bhat, the vehicle belonging to CRPF’s 187 Battalion skidded off the Kandva Basantgarh roadway and tumbled down a hillside into the gorge.

Rescue teams,aided by local residents, raced to the scene. Injured jawans were immediately evacuated and transferred to nearby medical facilities for urgent treatment. Army helicopters were deployed as well to airlift the critically injured, as clarified by official sources

Union Minister of State for Science & Technology and Udhampur MP Dr Jitendra Singh described the crash as “disturbing”.He confirmed that he had spoken with Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai, who is supervising relief efforts. Singh also lauded local citizens for their voluntary aid in rescue operations and said all possible support was being ensured.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir also expressed his grief over the loss of lives, praising the fallen CRPF personnel for their “exemplary service to the nation.” He extended condolences to the families and urged senior officials to ensure the best available medical care for the injured.

At present, the exact cause of the vehicle veering off has not been confirmed. Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the accident, including possible road conditions, vehicular faults, or human error.

This heart breaking incident sheds light on the continuous dangers of treacherous terrain and thin roads in parts of Jammu and Kashmir. It comes at a time when several security personnel movements are routine across the region. The CRPF and local administration have reiterated their commitment to supporting the injured jawans and aiding the families of the deceased.

