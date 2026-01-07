Unexpected, Unthinkable: BJP-Congress Form Alliance Against Shiv Sena In Maharashtra’s Ambernath

Maharashtra’s Ambernath: An unexpected political realignment has stirred turmoil in Maharashtra’s Ambernath Municipal Council, with the BJP joining hands with the Congress to form the ruling bloc, effectively pushing the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena out of the local power structure.

Cross-Ideological Alliance Seals Mayor’s Post

Despite its long-standing national pitch for a Congress-free India, the BJP forged an alliance with its traditional rival to secure control of the civic body. BJP councillor Tejashree Karanjule was elected mayor with the backing of 32 councillors, 16 from the BJP, 12 from the Congress and four from the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) ensuring a comfortable majority.

Shiv Sena Hits Out At ‘Betrayal’

The move has triggered strong resentment within the Shiv Sena, which shares power with the BJP at the state level but has now been sidelined in Ambernath. Shinde faction MLA Balaji Kinikar slammed the arrangement as an “unholy alliance,” accusing the BJP of abandoning its ally. “The party that spoke of a Congress-free India is now ruling with the Congress. This is nothing but stabbing the Shiv Sena in the back,” he said.

BJP Defends Decision, Cites Sena’s Past Rule

The BJP has rejected the criticism, with vice-president Gulabrao Karanjule Patil arguing that partnering with the Shiv Sena would have been more problematic. Accusing the Shinde-led party of corruption during its 25-year dominance in Ambernath, Patil claimed the BJP had explored broader alliance options but received no cooperation from Sena leaders.

While the BJP–Congress tie-up has resolved the immediate contest for control of the Ambernath Municipal Council, it has also deepened political unease in Maharashtra. The alliance has sparked wider debate on whether the move reflects political pragmatism or a controversial compromise. Repeated attempts to contact Ambernath Congress city president Pradeep Patil for comment were unsuccessful.

ALSO READ: Was Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen Summoned By Election Commission For SIR Hearing? EC Clarifies