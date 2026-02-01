Union Budget 2026: ‘Strong Foundation for Viksit Bharat 2047,’ Says PM Narendra Modi; Reflects Aspirations of 140 Crore Indians

Union Budget 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the Union Budget 2026–27 as a “strong foundation” for India’s march towards Viksit Bharat 2047, saying it would inject fresh momentum and speed into the ongoing reform process. Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said, “This Budget is a strong foundation for the flight to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. This Budget will provide fresh energy and speed to the ‘reform express’ on which India is riding today. The path-breaking reforms provide an open sky to the courageous, talented youth of India. Our effort has been to continuously strengthen skill, scale, and sustainability.”

PM Modi emphasised that citizens are the greatest asset and that the government has made unprecedented investments to enhance their capabilities. “A country’s greatest asset is its citizens. In recent years, our government has made unprecedented investments in enhancing the capabilities of our citizens,” he said.

Budget Aims to Make India Third-Largest Economy

Highlighting the fiscal and economic strategy, the Prime Minister added, “This is one such unique budget which has a focus on bringing down fiscal deficit, on bringing inflation under control and with this, the budget also has the combination of high CapEx and high growth.”

“This Budget further strengthens India’s global role. The 140 crore citizens of India are satisfied with not just being the fastest-growing economy, but we also want to be the third-largest global economy at the earliest. This is the resolve of crores of citizens of the country. As a trusted, democratic partner of the world and as a trusted quality supplier, India’s role is expanding continuously. The maximum benefit of trade deals recently signed by India – Mother of All Deals, should go to the youth of India, to the small and medium scale industries of India. In this direction, major steps have been taken in the Budget,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi Highlights Farm Support, Tourism Push in Northeast



PM Modi said that the government has always given top priority to agriculture, the dairy sector, and fisheries. “This budget also includes several important measures for farmers involved in the cultivation of coconuts, cocoa, cashews, and sandalwood,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister added that significant measures have been implemented to boost tourism, particularly in the Northeast. “In this budget, significant measures have been implemented to boost tourism, especially in the Northeast region. By strengthening various states, the budget lays the foundation for balanced and equitable development.”

Budget Push for Infrastructure, Urban Growth and Connectivity

Highlighting the need to strengthen infrastructure and several major initiatives, PM Modi further added that the construction of high-speed rail corridors, and a special focus on the growth of tier 2 and tier 3 cities, would develop the states.

“To strengthen infrastructure, several major initiatives have been included in the budget. These include the development of dedicated freight corridors, expansion of national waterways, construction of high-speed rail corridors, and a special focus on the growth of tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Additionally, the promotion of municipal bonds aims to provide a strong economic foundation for urban areas. Together, these measures will accelerate the progress toward a Viksit Bharat,” he added.

(Inputs from ANI)

