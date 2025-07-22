LIVE TV
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Defends Bihar Electoral Revision, Hits Back At Opposition

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Defends Bihar Electoral Revision, Hits Back At Opposition

Union Minister Giriraj Singh defended the Bihar voter list revision, calling it a constitutional process, as Opposition leaders protested in Parliament. Both Houses were adjourned amid INDIA bloc demands for discussions on Bihar SIR and other key issues.

Last Updated: July 22, 2025 19:20:56 IST

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday defended the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, slamming the Opposition for questioning a constitutionally mandated process.

Responding to allegations by leaders of the INDIA alliance, Singh stressed that the practice of revising electoral rolls predates the current government and accused the Opposition of politicising the issue for ulterior motives.

He said, “I want to ask the Opposition whether they believe in the Constitution.? If yes, then was Narendra Modi the PM of the country in 2003, when the voter list was revised? This is a Constitutional procedure. You crush the Constitution but take Baba Saheb’s name. They are worried about something else; they are worried about the Rohingyas, the Bangladeshis, and what will happen to them. That’s why they are scared.”

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced major disruptions on Tuesday, on the second day of the Monsoon Session, amid Opposition protest over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being undertaken by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till July 23. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will again meet at 11 am on Wednesday. Earlier today, Lok Sabha was first adjourned till 12 pm, minutes after it convened. The Lower House was adjourned again till 2 pm, shortly after it reconvened amid opposition protest.

Targeting the opposition for creating ruckus in the House, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government is ready for discussion, but the Opposition is “wasting public money” by indulging in protest. “They (opposition) are demanding discussion, and we are ready for it. Then why are they not allowing the House to function? This double standard is wrong. If you want discussion, then do not create a ruckus. The government has said that we are ready for discussion. You are wasting public money…,” Rijiju said.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal, chairing the lower house, announced the adjournment and asked the Opposition to submit proposals and resolutions instead of raising placards in the Lok Sabha. Pal said previously while objecting to the use of placards in the house. “Instead of showing placards, you can submit your proposals, resolutions, and the business advisory committee will consider them. Speakers will give time, and the government will respond. Why are you worried?” he said.

Similarly, in the Rajya Sabha, Opposition MPs raise slogans, demanding a discussion on the revision of the electoral roll in Bihar.Multiple leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, stood at the steps of Parliament at Makar Dwar and protested against the Bihar SIR, calling for the exercise to be halted.

Multiple leaders were seen carrying posters condemning the revision exercise, holding placards calling it a “stealing of Indian Rights,” “death of democracy,” and more. The issue of Bihar SIR has been a contentious one with the INDIA bloc MPs demanding a discussion on it in the Parliament.

The Opposition has also demanded discussions on the Pahalgam terrorist attack and India’s response through Operation Sindoor. 

(With ANI Inputs, except headline, nothing has been edited)

