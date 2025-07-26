Unmarried Women Are Characterless: Aniruddhacharya Aka Pookie Baba Falls Under Controversy For This Statement, Apologises Later

Swami Aniruddhacharya, also known as Pookie Baba, stirred nationwide criticism after making controversial statements about women during a recent discourse in Vrindavan’s Gauri Gopal Ashram.

In a video that circulated widely online, he commented on women marrying at 25, saying, “Ab ladki late hai 25 saal ki. Ab 25 saal ki ladki chaar jagah mu maar chuki hoti hai. Sab nahi par bahut. Aur wo 25 saal ki jab aati hai toh puri jawan hoke aati hai. Jab jawan hoke aayegi toh swabhavik hai ki uski jawani kahi fisal jaegi.” The remarks sparked outrage among women’s groups, lawyers, and social activists across the country.

During the same event, Swami Aniruddhacharya referenced past cases involving women, including Sonam Raghuvanshi and Muskan Rastogi. He said, “Jaise ki ek honeymoon manane gayi, par wo kisi aur ke sath reh chuki thi, uske sath chakkar tha.

Wo drum wala case purana nahi hua jyada.” He further claimed that girls should ideally be married by age 14 so that they adjust better in their in-laws’ home. These statements led to increased public fury, with many accusing him of promoting outdated and sexist views in the name of spirituality.

Legal Community and Women’s Groups Stage Protests in Mathura

After the video went viral, women advocates from the Mathura Bar Association submitted a formal complaint to the Senior Superintendent of Police, demanding strict legal action. They called the remarks unconstitutional and harmful to women’s dignity. Advocates staged a protest at the Collectorate to press for immediate FIR registration. Gunjan Sharma, state president of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, said, “I will kill such an Acharya with my shoe.” Pandit Dinesh Falahari, petitioner in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case, also condemned the remarks, saying such speech is unacceptable from someone in a spiritual position.

Aniruddhacharya Offers Apology, Blames Edited Video

Following nationwide backlash, Aniruddhacharya issued an apology through his official Instagram handle on July 25, 2025. He said the viral video showed only a part of his full speech and excluded the clarification that followed.

Aniruddhacharya Controversy | Pookie Baba ने दी अपने बिगड़े बोल पर सफाई! pic.twitter.com/WTxMmnFZ7p — News18 JKLH (@News18Kashmir) July 26, 2025

In his apology, he said, “Even if my incomplete words have hurt anyone, I apologise. Whether it is a man or a woman, both should be character-oriented. My comments were directed at some individuals, not the entire society.” He insisted that the edited video distorted his actual message and did not reflect the context of his complete statement.

Claims of AI Tampering and Ongoing Backlash

When questioned about the authenticity of the viral footage, Aniruddhacharya suggested possible AI interference. He stated, “Nowadays, it is the era of AI. Anyone can present my words however they like, using AI, and the world will think it is the truth.” Despite his explanation and apology, protests and criticism have continued to grow, especially on social media. The issue has also revived an old feud with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who had previously clashed with Aniruddhacharya in 2023 over the usage of caste terms like “Shudra,” leading to renewed debates on caste and social justice.

Must Read: Nitish Kumar Announces Rs 15,000 Pension Hike For Journalists In Bihar, Says ‘Khayal Rakh Rahe’