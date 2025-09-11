UP: Ayodhya administration to facilitate darshan, pooja for Mauritian Prime Minister at Ram Mandir

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Ahead of Mauritian Prime Minister Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam’s visit to Ayodhya, District Magistrate (DM) Nikhil Tikaram Funde on Thursday said that the administration will facilitate the darshan and pooja for him at the renowned Ram Mandir.

To promote local culture, the DM said Mauritian PM Ramgoolam will receive a hamper of products developed under the One District-One Product (ODOP) programme, which aims to encourage indigenous and specialised products and crafts in Uttar Pradesh.

“We will give him a very good red carpet welcome here. We will showcase the local culture here. Also, when we take him from here to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, the Prime Minister will be briefed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. We will present him with a hamper of products developed under the ODOP policy of Uttar Pradesh, and we will also give him a symbol of the idol of Ram Lalla ji of Ayodhya. It is possible that CM (Yogi Adityanath) will attend the program on September 12. The program is not confirmed yet,” DM Funde told ANI.

The Mauritian PM is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Friday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday hold a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, where he will also host Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who is on a state visit to India from September 9 to 16.

Ramgoolam arrived in Kashi on September 9 and was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. He was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

According to a release, PM Modi will meet Mauritian PM Ramgoolam at around 11:30 AM in Varanasi. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will travel to Dehradun and undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand at 4:15 PM, and chair a high-level review meeting at 5:00 PM.

The meeting between the two leaders in the historic city of Varanasi underscores the enduring civilisational connection, spiritual bonds, and deep-rooted people-to-people ties that have shaped the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius.

During the bilateral discussions, the two leaders will review the full spectrum of cooperation, with particular focus on development partnership and capacity building. They will also discuss opportunities for expanding collaboration in health, education, science & technology, energy, infrastructure, as well as in emerging domains such as renewable energy, digital public infrastructure and the blue economy.

The visit builds upon the positive momentum generated by PM Modi’s State Visit to Mauritius in March 2025, during which the two leaders elevated the bilateral relationship to an ‘Enhanced Strategic Partnership’.

As a valued partner and close maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius is key to India’s MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) Vision and the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The deepening cooperation between the two countries carries significance not only for the prosperity of the people of both countries but also for the collective aspirations of the Global South. (ANI)

