UP: Kashi Vishwanath Temple priests to get salary hikes, improved service conditions

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Several key resolutions related to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple were adopted in a meeting of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Vishwa Kshetra Vikas Parishad, and the Executive Committee of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust.

CEO of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, speaking with ANI, listed out the key decisions taken in the meeting.

The board has approved service rules for the priests under which they will receive a better salary and improved service conditions.

“Our priests previously had no service rules; the contract, including rules, has been approved by the Board. If the government agrees, current priests who accept and sign it will gain improved service conditions. The aim is to provide the best conditions, payments, and integration for priests working in temples across India, respectively,” Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said.

The board has also approved the Tirtha Jal Yojana with the Rameshwaram temple.

“The third important work involves significant temples around Lord Shri Kashi Vishwanath, like Shri Kashi Vishalakshi Mata’s Shakti Peeth, which has established formal relations. The process of connecting various Sanatan Dharma temples has also been approved, marking an important step,” Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said.

Apart from the Priest, approval was also given for increasing the salaries and allowances of personnel working at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Vishwa Bhushan Mishra further informed that the board has decided to renew the regular visitor pass.

“The regular visitor pass was stopped after many outside visitors obtained them, leading to misuse complaints. It will be renewed with the condition that outside visitors without a Kashi ID must submit an affidavit and declaration confirming their temporary residence in Kashi. After verification by the district administration, they will be granted this status,” he said.

“Similarly, important work has been done for the Special Area Development Council of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, approved to serve as an advisory body,” he added.

The board now awaits government approval to implement the resolutions taken in the meeting. (ANI)

