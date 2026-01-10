US Opens Door For India To Buy Venezuelan Oil Under Tight Washington Controls, Reshapes Oil Policy

U.S. Opens the Tap (Kind of) , India Could Get Venezuelan Oil

New Delhi is pleased and puzzled at the same time by the United States government’s suggestion that the country might purchase Venezuelan crude again , although under strict U.S. supervision. It is like oil with a chaperone: the U.S. will oversee the sale and money transfers.

India, which used to take in large quantities of Venezuelan heavy crude in order to supply its complex refineries, may consider this a good opportunity to get different energy sources. The Indian refiners have not been very vocal about it but are already excited to see the details work out in their favor.

How the New Venezuelan Oil Deal Works- Structure Of This New Framework

Marketing the Crude: The U.S. takes charge of selling Venezuelan oil – think of it as oil with a VIP escort.

Money in U.S. Hands: Proceeds go into accounts controlled by Washington, so the U.S. calls the shots.

Benefiting the People: Funds are meant to help everyday Venezuelans, not line old elites’ pockets.

First Batch: 30–50 million barrels sitting in storage are up for grabs first.

What’s Next: Future production sales follow – Washington stays firmly in the driver’s seat.

Why US Is Taking This Step?

The United States isn’t merely being generous by opening up the oil tap of Venezuela, there is a well-defined strategy behind it. Washington is eager to get back the trade that was frozen due to sanctions but with its own conditions, regulating both the quantity of oil and the destination of the money. This arrangement not only makes the U.S. lead the way in deciding the outcomes but also provides a way for the U.S. to show its power.

Moreover, it is a strategy to bypass Russia’s influence in international energy markets by pushing Venezuela as a substitute source for large consumer countries like India. For the U.S., this is a combination of geopolitics, market strategy, and a somewhat hidden acknowledgment of support for the common people in Venezuela.

Indian Refiners Eye Venezuelan Crude Opportunity

The oil sector in India is very careful but still has some positive expectations as the U.S. gives hints about reopening Venezuelan crude exports. The private company Reliance Industries and the public refiners, i.e., Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum, have all shown in their statements that they might reconsider the option to buy if the new U.S.-controlled framework permits it and formal authorisations are received. There are reports that Reliance has been in close contact with U.S. officials concerning the possibility of getting permission to buy Venezuelan crude again. For India, which had always depended on heavy Venezuelan crude for its complex refineries, this can be a strategic move to diversify energy imports and at the same time manage the geopolitical constraints and global market shifts.

