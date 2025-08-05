Uttar Pradesh: Parents Carry Baby Overhead While Navigating Flooded Prayagraj Streets

A clip has surfaced online on the social media that shows a couple making their way through the garbage filled flooded streets of Prayagraj and a newborn baby lifted on their heads. As seen in the clip, a man intervenes to help the couple with the baby. He takes the baby from them while the couple tries to navigate the flooded streets. According to a News 18 report, this incident reportedly took place in the Chhota Baghada area of the city. In that area, the floodwater continued to rise amid heavy rainfall.

Akhilesh Yadav criticises the BJP government for Varanasi and Prayagraj

The Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh over the large portions of Varanasi and Prayagraj remaining under the water due to heavy rains. In a post on X, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh made a post in Hindi which when translated to English means, ““After spending 20 thousand crore in Prayagraj, what did the residents of Prayagraj get besides waterlogging? The water filled in the deep pits of corruption is exposing the shady dealings of BJP’s scams and swindles.” The former UP Chief Minister wrote that where have the BJP folks disappeared with their respective boats after destroying the concept of Smart City.

प्रयागराज में 20 हज़ार करोड़ खर्च करने के बाद प्रयागवासियों को जलभराव के सिवा और क्या मिला? भ्रष्टाचार के गहरे गड्ढों में भरा पानी भाजपाई घपलों-घोटालों के गोरखधंधे का भंडाफोड़ कर रहा है। स्मार्ट सिटी की संकल्पना पर पानी फेरनेवाले भाजपाई अपनी-अपनी नाव लेकर कहाँ गायब हो गये हैं। pic.twitter.com/gJTIjBN9gC — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 3, 2025

Water level of Ganga in Varanasi breaches the danger mark

Akhilesh Yadav’s comments on the floods in Varanasi and Prayagraj have come on X when the residents in these areas are facing many problems due to the flooding. According to a Hindustan Times report, the water level of Ganga in Varanasi has surpassed the danger mark of 71.26 on August 03, 2025, Sunday. Due to the soaring water levels, all 84 ghats were submerged and also a flood like situation has occured in more than 24 localities and over 32 villages in the district. Due to the flooding, approximately 6,583 people have been displaced in the district. Now, they are forced to relocate to safer areas, including flood relief camps and other shelters.

