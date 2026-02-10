Evil Nun, Poppy Playtime, The Baby in Yellow And More: Cops Seek Ban On These 5 Online Games After Ghaziabad Sisters’ Suicide

Following the tragic death of three minor sisters who allegedly jumped from a ninth-floor apartment in Ghaziabad, Police have written to the Uttar Pradesh government recommending a ban on five online gaming applications. Officials said the games were mentioned in a suicide note recovered from the family’s home.

The five games named in the suicide note are Poppy Playtime, The Baby in Yellow, Evil Nun, Ice Cream Man and Ice Game.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon zone) Nimish Patil said the recommendation has been formally sent to the state authorities. “The suicide note clearly mentions five online games that the girls were playing. We have sent our recommendation to the state government, which will forward it to the Centre for further action,” Patil said to a media organisation.

According to the preliminary information by the Ghaziabad police, the minors used to play an online task-based game. DCP Patil stated that the police have found a suicide note at the residence, which clarified that they were influenced by Korean culture.

Child Safety Bill on social media left hanging

The recent case has further brought the need to introduce India’s first proposed law aimed at restricting social media access for children with allegations being made about the role of unregulated gaming and social media platforms in influencing vulnerable young users.

BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda’s second attempt to introduce Child Safety Bill on social media was unsuccessful on February 6 after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.

Panda’s Private Member’s Bill, titled “The Safeguarding Healthy Environments for Little Digital Natives (SHIELD) Bill, 2025,” had been listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha for the past three months and was scheduled to be taken up on last Friday. However, the adjournment of the House prevented its introduction once again.

The proposed legislation seeks to restrict and regulate access to the internet and social media platforms for children under 13, addressing growing concerns about the impact of unregulated digital exposure on young minds.

This is the second time the Bill has failed to be introduced. During the Winter Session, Panda was also unable to move the Bill because the day earmarked for Private Members’ Bills was adjourned due to repeated disruptions in the House.

Similar laws have already been enacted in countries such as Australia, and are currently under serious consideration in several other nations. In India, too, there has been mounting pressure from activists, child rights groups, and parents’ associations seeking stronger safeguards for minors online.

These demands have intensified amid a rising number of documented cases highlighting the harmful and life-disrupting effects of excessive and unregulated social media and gaming exposure among children.

