Uttarakhand Panchayat Election Result 2025: Check The Full List of Winners From BJP, Congress And Others

Voting for the Uttarakhand Panchayat election has almost been concluded and the readers can find the results of different wards in this article.

Voting fingers (Representative image- Photo Credit(Adobe Stock)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 1, 2025 15:59:00 IST

Voting for the Uttarakhand Panchayat election took place in two phases, on July 24 and July 28, according to ANI. The Panchayat elections across the 12 districts in Uttarakhand witnessed a 69.1% voter turnout. The results of 7475 seats out of 7499 seats is out in the public domain now and this article curates the list of the winning candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress and other political parties. 
According to News 18, following are the results of the seats from the Chamoli district, Uttarakhand-

Winners from the Chamoli district

1.    Dhak Ward- Aayushi Butola defeats the BJP candidate Shobha Devi 
2.    Urgam Ward- Urgam Ward: Smt Rama Rana defeated Babita Panwar
3.    Salna Ward: Divya Bharti defeated Smt. Geeta Devi
4.    Thala Ward: Virendra Singh (formerly in BJP) defeated Dinesh Negi of BJP.
5.    Jakh: Rekha Bisht (formerly in BJP) defeated Srimati Chandreshwari Devi
6.    Simli Ward: Vikram Kathait defeated Devendra Negi of BJP
7.    Kotha Ward: Suresh Kumar defeated Balveer Rawat of BJP
8.    Matai Ward: Daulat Singh defeated Ashok Sati of BJP
9.    Bachhuwawan Ward: Anita Rawat of BJP won.
10.   Andrapa Ward: Jagdish Singh of BJP won.
11.   Chekuda Ward: Surendra Kaneri of BJP won.
12.   Suna Ward: Harish Ram of BJP won.

Winners from the Congress party 

1. Dewar Khadora: Jaiprakash defeated Digambar Rawat.
2. Thirpak Ward: Sarojini Rawat defeated Meena Chamoli of BJP.
3. Malsi Ward: Kameshwari Devi defeated Mrs. Pooja Phaniyal.
4. Kothli Ward: Sakshi Negi defeated Kamala Devi of BJP.
5. Chaunda Ward: Bharti Tyagi defeated Kala Devi of Congress.
6. Sawad Ward: Balbir Ram defeated Devendra Kumar of BJP
6. Haat Kalyani: Urmila Bisht won.
7. Vinayak Ward: Pradeep Butola won.
8. Bura Ward: Bhagwati Devi defeated Smt. Sulochana Devi.
9. Rano Ward: Laxman Khatri (BJP supporter) defeated Rajni Bhandari, wife of former minister Rajendra Singh Bhandari.
Pilang Ward: Vipin Farswan won.
Saji Ward: Santoshi Devi won.

     Champawat block

.   1. Bachkot-Nisha
      2 – Polap- Vipin Singh
      3 – Tamli- Kusum Joshi
      4 – Kari- Amar Singh
      5 – Simiauri- Prayag Kumar
      6 – Ramaila- Neeraj Singh Bohra
      7 – Dubdjenl- Sundar Singh
      8 – Gurkholigunth- Babita Goswami
      9 – Needatli- Nirmala Pandey
     10 – Kathnauli- Garima Bhatt

