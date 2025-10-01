Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-politician Vijay has suspended his much-hyped statewide tour just days after a stampede at his Karur rally left 41 people dead, many of them women and children. The tragic incident, which occurred on Sunday, has sparked massive outrage in Tamil Nadu and raised serious concerns about safety arrangements at political gatherings.

The TVK announced the decision on its official X handle, stating, “In this situation where we are in pain and sorrow over the loss of our loved ones, the public meeting programme of our party leader for the next two weeks is being temporarily postponed. New details regarding these public meetings will be announced later.” This comes amid criticism that Vijay has not yet personally met the families of the victims, though he has announced a relief of ₹20 lakh for each bereaved family.

Reports suggest that nearly 30,000 people had gathered at a venue with a capacity of 10,000, with violations of security guidelines, lack of drinking water and food facilities, and a seven-hour wait for Vijay’s arrival contributing to the deadly stampede.

Vijay’s emotional response

In his first video statement after the tragedy, Vijay expressed deep grief and defended his party’s handling of the event. In the nearly five-minute address, the 51-year-old star said, “I have not faced a painful situation like this in my life. My heart aches. People came to see me in the campaign. I am always grateful to the love and affection people have on me.” He insisted that neither he nor his organisers acted negligently and suggested political motives behind the FIRs filed against TVK leaders. “CM sir, if you have an intention to take revenge, do anything to me. Do not touch them. I’ll either be home or in my office. Do anything you want to me,” Vijay said, questioning why such a tragedy occurred specifically in Karur despite smooth campaigns in other districts.

The suspension of his tour marks a significant setback for Vijay’s political debut, with both police scrutiny and public trust now looming large over TVK’s future campaigns.

