Vijay Calls Out BJP, DMK Ahead Of 2026 Election: ‘One Is Betrayal, Other Is Fraud’

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay on Saturday launched his most scathing political attack yet, taking on both the BJP at the Centre and the DMK in Tamil Nadu. Kicking off his maiden statewide tour from Tiruchirappalli, Vijay said he had come to meet the people before preparing for the “democratic battle of 2026,” likening it to how kings once prayed at temples before going to war.

Vijay’s Sharp Critique of BJP

Vijay accused the BJP government at the Centre of “betraying Tamil Nadu” through policies and actions that he claimed hurt the state’s interests. Rejecting the One Nation, One Election plan as “electoral manipulation,” he warned of a “grand conspiracy” behind delimitation, which he alleged would weaken south India’s political power.

He further charged the Centre with:

Denying funds for Tamil Nadu’s students

Imposing Hindi and Sanskrit against the state’s two-language policy

Attempting to dilute findings from the Keezhadi excavation

Mishandling disaster relief funds

Ignoring attacks on Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy

Failing to address the NEET exam crisis

“These are just a few samples of the betrayals the BJP government at the Centre has done,” Vijay told supporters.

‘Unfulfilled Promises’ of DMK

Turning his ire towards the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, Vijay alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin’s government had delivered on “barely a quarter” of its 505 poll promises.

“You don’t give Rs 1,000 to every woman, but you humiliate those who get it by boasting. You give free bus rides, then mock women as if they travel only for free,” Vijay said.

He listed unfulfilled promises including:

Rs 100 LPG subsidy

Scrapping of NEET

Waiver of student loans

10 lakh jobs annually

Restoration of old pension scheme

40% job quota for women

Filling 3 lakh vacancies

Better welfare for fishermen, weavers, auto drivers, and teachers

“The BJP deceives Tamil Nadu. The Stalin government deceives Tamils with trust. One is betrayal, the other is fraud both are crimes against democracy,” Vijay thundered.

Trichy-Specific Issues

Addressing local concerns, Vijay spoke about Cauvery water disputes, drinking water shortages, polluted groundwater from industries, and illegal sand mining allegedly linked to the DMK. He also raised the recent kidney theft scandal at a hospital owned by a DMK legislator, questioning what benefits Trichy had received despite having two ministers.

Vijay vs Stalin Scion?

Vijay’s fiery entry into politics has sparked comparisons with AIADMK founder and Tamil superstar M.G. Ramachandran (MGR). However, analysts caution that while Vijay’s stardom may help, MGR’s political success came after decades of groundwork and ideological anchoring within the DMK before he broke away.

Still, with the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections looming, Vijay’s TVK is emerging as a potential challenger to the DMK and AIADMK. Political observers say the real contest may come down to Vijay versus Udhayanidhi Stalin, turning Tamil Nadu politics into a battle between celluloid charisma and political lineage.

