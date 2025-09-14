Vijay Calls Out BJP, DMK Ahead Of 2026 Election: ‘One Is Betrayal, Other Is Fraud’
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations
LIVE TV
Home > India > Vijay Calls Out BJP, DMK Ahead Of 2026 Election: ‘One Is Betrayal, Other Is Fraud’

Vijay Calls Out BJP, DMK Ahead Of 2026 Election: ‘One Is Betrayal, Other Is Fraud’

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay launched a scathing attack on BJP and DMK, accusing the Centre of betraying Tamil Nadu and the state government of cheating Tamils. He vowed neither party would be spared ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Vijay rallies Tamils against BJP and DMK ahead of 2026 elections (Photo: ANI)
Vijay rallies Tamils against BJP and DMK ahead of 2026 elections (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 14, 2025 11:20:14 IST

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay on Saturday launched his most scathing political attack yet, taking on both the BJP at the Centre and the DMK in Tamil Nadu. Kicking off his maiden statewide tour from Tiruchirappalli, Vijay said he had come to meet the people before preparing for the “democratic battle of 2026,” likening it to how kings once prayed at temples before going to war.

Vijay’s Sharp Critique of BJP

Vijay accused the BJP government at the Centre of “betraying Tamil Nadu” through policies and actions that he claimed hurt the state’s interests. Rejecting the One Nation, One Election plan as “electoral manipulation,” he warned of a “grand conspiracy” behind delimitation, which he alleged would weaken south India’s political power.

He further charged the Centre with:

  • Denying funds for Tamil Nadu’s students

  • Imposing Hindi and Sanskrit against the state’s two-language policy

  • Attempting to dilute findings from the Keezhadi excavation

  • Mishandling disaster relief funds

  • Ignoring attacks on Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy

  • Failing to address the NEET exam crisis

“These are just a few samples of the betrayals the BJP government at the Centre has done,” Vijay told supporters.

‘Unfulfilled Promises’ of DMK

Turning his ire towards the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, Vijay alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin’s government had delivered on “barely a quarter” of its 505 poll promises.

“You don’t give Rs 1,000 to every woman, but you humiliate those who get it by boasting. You give free bus rides, then mock women as if they travel only for free,” Vijay said.

He listed unfulfilled promises including:

  • Rs 100 LPG subsidy

  • Scrapping of NEET

  • Waiver of student loans

  • 10 lakh jobs annually

  • Restoration of old pension scheme

  • 40% job quota for women

  • Filling 3 lakh vacancies

  • Better welfare for fishermen, weavers, auto drivers, and teachers

“The BJP deceives Tamil Nadu. The Stalin government deceives Tamils with trust. One is betrayal, the other is fraud both are crimes against democracy,” Vijay thundered.

Trichy-Specific Issues

Addressing local concerns, Vijay spoke about Cauvery water disputes, drinking water shortages, polluted groundwater from industries, and illegal sand mining allegedly linked to the DMK. He also raised the recent kidney theft scandal at a hospital owned by a DMK legislator, questioning what benefits Trichy had received despite having two ministers.

Vijay vs Stalin Scion?

Vijay’s fiery entry into politics has sparked comparisons with AIADMK founder and Tamil superstar M.G. Ramachandran (MGR). However, analysts caution that while Vijay’s stardom may help, MGR’s political success came after decades of groundwork and ideological anchoring within the DMK before he broke away.

Still, with the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections looming, Vijay’s TVK is emerging as a potential challenger to the DMK and AIADMK. Political observers say the real contest may come down to Vijay versus Udhayanidhi Stalin, turning Tamil Nadu politics into a battle between celluloid charisma and political lineage.

ALSO READ: South Focus: Is TVK’s Vijay The Next MGR In Tamil Nadu Politics?

Tags: bjpdmkTamil Nadu NewsVijay

RELATED News

Reduced to rubble during Op Sindoor, Pakistan now funding Lashkar-e-Taiba's HQ reconstruction
Massive Fire In Gujarat’s Chemical Factory, 15 Fire Tendors On Spot, Watch
‘Tamil Loves Hindi’: Did You Know Tamil Nadu Has A Hindi Prachar Sabha | Hindi Diwas
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar demands withdrawal of Maratha reservation GR, calls for OBC rally
Hindi Diwas: Is Hindi Really India’s National Language?

LATEST NEWS

Who is Kavin Mittal? Meet The Internet Entrepreneur As Hike Shuts Down, His Billionaire Father Is…
Salman Khan applauds 15-year-old singer Jonas Conner, says "encourage karo exploit nahi"
Caught On Cam: Anti-Immigration Activist Spotted Enjoying Onion Bhaji During Protest In London, Internet Loses Its Mind
Singer Akon's wife files for divorce days before 29th wedding anniversary
Happy Birthday Suryakumar Yadav: Here’s How The New Indian Captain Has Performed Against Arch Rivals Pakistan
South Korean chip stocks rally on strong U.S. tech momentum
Nora Fatehi Teams Up With Yo Yo Honey Singh For Explosive Punjabi Rap Debut, Fans Can’t Wait
"We should not be overconfident in this game" Kuldeep Yadav's childhood coach Kapil Pandey advices Team India ahead of much-awaited India-Pakistan match
From Russian to Polish: 7 Most Spoken Native Languages In Europe
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Dubai Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Toss Prediction For India vs Pakistan Match
Vijay Calls Out BJP, DMK Ahead Of 2026 Election: ‘One Is Betrayal, Other Is Fraud’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vijay Calls Out BJP, DMK Ahead Of 2026 Election: ‘One Is Betrayal, Other Is Fraud’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vijay Calls Out BJP, DMK Ahead Of 2026 Election: ‘One Is Betrayal, Other Is Fraud’
Vijay Calls Out BJP, DMK Ahead Of 2026 Election: ‘One Is Betrayal, Other Is Fraud’
Vijay Calls Out BJP, DMK Ahead Of 2026 Election: ‘One Is Betrayal, Other Is Fraud’
Vijay Calls Out BJP, DMK Ahead Of 2026 Election: ‘One Is Betrayal, Other Is Fraud’

QUICK LINKS