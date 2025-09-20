Viral Video: Helmetless Bikers Crash On Footpath, Netizens React ‘Unemployment Is A Serious Issue’

A viral video in which two bikers ride wildly on a footpath has outraged social media users and mixed reactions across the internet. The video in which the two bikers are seen riding without helmets left most viewers triggered though some were left with a feeling of “satisfaction” after the video’s ending.

In the video, the two motorcyclists are seen violating traffic rules, swerving perilously on a busy sidewalk. The effects of their acts of recklessness become clear as the footage plays out. The drivers crash and fall hard, flying forward, leaving one shocked but also evoking a sense of poetic justice at their outrageous violation of safety conventions.

Watch here:







Netizens were not slow to comment. While a few demanded strong legal action against the bikers, others called the verdict “fitting.” A majority of them also pointed to the need for strong enforcement of traffic regulations so that such accidents do not take place in the future.

“Unemployment is a serious issue”

Social media responses ranged extensively. One user wrote, “Crazy how such people are not arrested & they are permitted to go berserk on roads literally putting everyone at risk.” Another user wrote, “And they will point fingers at government, corruption, administration and what not… but not reckless driving!!” Some responses were more quirky, such as one user who quipped, “Unemployment is a serious issue,” capturing the occasionally humorous or sarcastic nature of online debate.

