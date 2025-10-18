LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
Home > India > Viral Video: Hundreds Of People Queue Up For Hours To Buy Fire Crackers In Gurugram Ahead Of Diwali

Viral Video: Hundreds Of People Queue Up For Hours To Buy Fire Crackers In Gurugram Ahead Of Diwali

The Supreme Court has allowed limited use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali 2025 under strict conditions. Sales are permitted only from Oct 18–21 at licensed outlets, with bursting allowed in fixed time slots to curb air pollution and ensure public safety.

Heavy crowd gathered outside Gurugram’s fire crackers godown in industrial area (PHOTO: X)
Heavy crowd gathered outside Gurugram’s fire crackers godown in industrial area (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 18, 2025 19:11:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Video: Hundreds Of People Queue Up For Hours To Buy Fire Crackers In Gurugram Ahead Of Diwali

On Wednesday, October 15, the Supreme Court slightly loosened the total ban on the use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region and authorized the use of green firecrackers on the Diwali festival, but with certain limitations.The Court stated that it was, on a temporary basis, proposing to adopt the approach taken by the Supreme Court in 2018 in the Arjun Gopal Case.

People Queue Up For Hours To Buy Fire Crackers 

Diwali 2025 was going to be quiet this year as the officials in Gurugram imposed a complete ban on the majority of firecrackers within the city, to reduce the air pollution levels, as well as ensure the health of people is not put at risk. However, looking at the videos from the Gurugram industrial area, the case might be very different. 

In multiple videos surfaced on the Internet, people could be seen flocking to the godowns in Gurugram industrial area to buy crackers ahead of Diwali. 

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS) and the other environmental laws, the manufacturing, sale, and use of nearly all varieties of firecrackers were banned by the District Magistrate such as series crackers, laris, and barium salt-based fireworks.

It is this festive season that only green crackers that have official approval will be utilised.  These environmentally friendly crackers will be sold only on October 18-21 in special places that are determined by the local government. Notably, products which are featured on NEERI site will be allowed only. 

Even in that case, bursting green crackers will be restricted not more than 6 AM to 7 AM in the morning and 8 PM to 10 PM in the evening during Diwali and the eve of Diwali. It has been made clear by the authorities that firecrackers imported into the NCR would not be allowed.

The prohibition is also applied to online sales which are still prohibited. The officers of law enforcement and pollution control have been assigned the responsibility of checking compliance and any violators can be severely dealt with by legal measures in terms of the environmental protection and explosives laws.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025: Where Can You Buy Crackers In Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad And Noida? Know Details Here!

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 7:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Diwali 2025diwali crackersFire Crackersgurugram video

RELATED News

Diwali 2025: Where Can You Buy Crackers In Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad And Noida? Know Details Here!

Bengaluru Violent Act Caught On Video: Two Men Rob Two Women, Chop Fingers With Machete, Flee With Gold Jewellery Worth 7 Lakh

Watch: Office Diwali Party Goes Viral As Employee Dances While Holding Laptop

Viral Diwali Video: Mukesh Ambani’s Gentle ‘Come Come Beta’ To A Child, Nita Ambani’s Smile Steals The Show

This Diwali Sweet Is Being Sold For Rs 1.11 Lakh Per Kg, Reason Is…

LATEST NEWS

US court orders spyware company NSO to stop targeting WhatsApp, reduces damages

Paramount Skydance to cut 2,000 US jobs starting week of October 27, Variety reports

Kering nears $4 billion sale of beauty unit to L’Oreal, WSJ reports

‘I Don’t Think Of Gold As An Investment’: Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu On Why You Should Rethink Diwali Purchases

Viral Video: Hundreds Of People Queue Up For Hours To Buy Fire Crackers In Gurugram Ahead Of Diwali

Real coach Alonso support protest over plans for Barca-Villarreal match in US

EU needs more focus on self-driving to catch up with rivals, says Bolt CEO

Nexperia China unit asserts its independence as tensions with the Netherlands run high

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Diwali Gifts For Indians: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents GST 2.0 Report Card | Key Points Inside

Viral Video: Hundreds Of People Queue Up For Hours To Buy Fire Crackers In Gurugram Ahead Of Diwali

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Video: Hundreds Of People Queue Up For Hours To Buy Fire Crackers In Gurugram Ahead Of Diwali

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Video: Hundreds Of People Queue Up For Hours To Buy Fire Crackers In Gurugram Ahead Of Diwali
Viral Video: Hundreds Of People Queue Up For Hours To Buy Fire Crackers In Gurugram Ahead Of Diwali
Viral Video: Hundreds Of People Queue Up For Hours To Buy Fire Crackers In Gurugram Ahead Of Diwali
Viral Video: Hundreds Of People Queue Up For Hours To Buy Fire Crackers In Gurugram Ahead Of Diwali
QUICK LINKS