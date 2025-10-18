Viral Video: Hundreds Of People Queue Up For Hours To Buy Fire Crackers In Gurugram Ahead Of Diwali

On Wednesday, October 15, the Supreme Court slightly loosened the total ban on the use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region and authorized the use of green firecrackers on the Diwali festival, but with certain limitations.The Court stated that it was, on a temporary basis, proposing to adopt the approach taken by the Supreme Court in 2018 in the Arjun Gopal Case.

People Queue Up For Hours To Buy Fire Crackers

Diwali 2025 was going to be quiet this year as the officials in Gurugram imposed a complete ban on the majority of firecrackers within the city, to reduce the air pollution levels, as well as ensure the health of people is not put at risk. However, looking at the videos from the Gurugram industrial area, the case might be very different.

In multiple videos surfaced on the Internet, people could be seen flocking to the godowns in Gurugram industrial area to buy crackers ahead of Diwali.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS) and the other environmental laws, the manufacturing, sale, and use of nearly all varieties of firecrackers were banned by the District Magistrate such as series crackers, laris, and barium salt-based fireworks.

It is this festive season that only green crackers that have official approval will be utilised. These environmentally friendly crackers will be sold only on October 18-21 in special places that are determined by the local government. Notably, products which are featured on NEERI site will be allowed only.

Even in that case, bursting green crackers will be restricted not more than 6 AM to 7 AM in the morning and 8 PM to 10 PM in the evening during Diwali and the eve of Diwali. It has been made clear by the authorities that firecrackers imported into the NCR would not be allowed.

The prohibition is also applied to online sales which are still prohibited. The officers of law enforcement and pollution control have been assigned the responsibility of checking compliance and any violators can be severely dealt with by legal measures in terms of the environmental protection and explosives laws.

