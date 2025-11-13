LIVE TV
Home > India > Viral Video Shows Sikh Man Praising Modi Government For Foiling Terror Attacks, Seconds Before i20 Car Blast, Watch

Viral Video Shows Sikh Man Praising Modi Government For Foiling Terror Attacks, Seconds Before i20 Car Blast, Watch

A shocking video from the site of Monday’s explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort has gone viral, showing an unidentified Sikh man making remarks about border security moments before the blast shook the area. The clip has sparked wide debate on social media as officials continue the investigation into the explosion.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 13, 2025 04:27:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

In a viral video, a Sikh man speaking to a journalist near the blast site. Seconds before the explosion, he says in Hindi, “Koi bhi aata hai border par hi usko khallas kar dia jaata hai” (“Anyone who comes near the border is killed immediately”). Moments later, a loud explosion occurs in the background, followed by panic and confusion.

The man’s statement and the timing of the blast have drawn attention online, with users calling it an eerie coincidence.

During the conversation, the journalist refers to a recent police operation in Faridabad where illegal weapons were seized from a doctor’s residence and four suspected terrorists were arrested. Responding to this, the Sikh man claims that such cases might be part of a wider network.

He says, “This could be a conspiracy by the opposition and should be investigated. Such incidents are happening across the country. I thank the intelligence agencies for decoding them and the Modi government for staying alert.”

Appeal for Vigilance and Public Awareness

The man further urges citizens and security departments to remain alert amid rising threats. He says, “Security agencies must stay on guard, especially since Pakistan could attempt another attack after its recent failures. Every department must remain vigilant, and citizens too must stay active. If anything suspicious is noticed, report it immediately to the nearest police station. That is the only way to keep lives and property safe.” His comments have since been widely shared across digital platforms.

Police have not confirmed the Sikh man’s identity or whether he was affected by the explosion. Officials have also not stated if he is part of the ongoing investigation.

The viral footage shows him speaking moments before the blast, which left multiple people injured and caused panic near the Red Fort area. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the explosion and the authenticity of the viral clip circulating on social media.

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 4:27 AM IST
