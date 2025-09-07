"Vote chori is wrong, all parties have raised the right issue": Kejriwal

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], September 7 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the alleged “vote chori”, stating that it is a serious issue that all parties have rightly raised.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting to such tactics due to their fear of losing elections.

Kejriwal said, “Vote chori is very wrong. All the parties have raised the right issue. The BJP has realised that it cannot win. Hence, they have resorted to Vote Chori…”

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, has alleged “vote-chori” in 48 Lok Sabha constituencies, including Bengaluru Central, claiming the Congress lost the elections to the BJP by a narrow margin.

At a meeting of senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on August 12, he said the party would release details of these seats in phases.

However, the Election Commission has rejected the allegations and asked Rahul Gandhi to sign an affidavit, which he refused, saying he had already sworn an oath to the Constitution.

Rahul Gandhi recently led a 16-day-long ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar to highlight his charge of “vote theft” and alleged manipulation of electoral rolls by the BJP and the Election Commission.

Earlier on Friday, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal visited the Shastri Park area of the national capital and inspected the flood-affected regions.

Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said he had come to inquire about the problems faced by people due to floods and waterlogging. He said that the people are not getting access to food on time, and the government has made no arrangements to solve the problem of mosquitoes.

“We have come to a relief camp to inquire of the condition of the people. They are facing several problems. They are not getting food on time, there is a mosquito menace, but there is no arrangement to mitigate that, there is a drinking water issue, we were told that tents were set up only yesterday, even though it was already raining,” Kejriwal said.

He further urged the government to make all the necessary arrangements for the people, as it is their duty. Kejriwal mentioned that several areas in New Delhi are facing waterlogging because desilting could not take place on time.

The AAP chief stated that the drains in New Delhi are also not cleaned, due to which several areas are facing backflow of sewage.

“We can understand that this is a natural calamity, but it is the government’s responsibility to make all arrangements for people. We urge the government to provide all facilities to the people in the relief camps. There is waterlogging everywhere in Delhi, the main reason behind this is that desilting could not take place on time, drains were not cleaned on time, and several areas are facing backflow of sewers. There is no drinking water in several areas. So, we urge the government to provide as many facilities as available to the people,” he said.

The former Delhi CM requested the Union Government to provide relief to the common people amidst flash floods in many areas of North India. (ANI)

