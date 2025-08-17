LIVE TV
Home > India > Voter Adhikar Yatra: 'We Will Put An End To Vote Theft And Expose The Truth Of SIR' Says Rahul Gandhi

Voter Adhikar Yatra: ‘We Will Put An End To Vote Theft And Expose The Truth Of SIR’ Says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi launched the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, vowing to end “vote theft” and expose the truth of SIR. He accused the govt of erasing marginalized voters and promised a true caste census, with INDIA bloc leaders joining the 16-day march.

Rahul Gandhi Kicks Off Voter Adhikar Yatra: Pledges to End Vote Theft, Expose Truth of SIR (Photo: ANI)
Rahul Gandhi Kicks Off Voter Adhikar Yatra: Pledges to End Vote Theft, Expose Truth of SIR (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 17, 2025 14:44:17 IST

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar on Sunday, claiming that the INDIA alliance will battle what he called “vote theft” and bring to light the reality of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The 16-day long march of almost 1,300 km through Bihar will end with a mega rally in Patna on September 1.

Referring to a rally in Sasaram, Gandhi blamed the central government run by BJP of methodically deleting the names of the poor, Dalits, backward classes, tribals, minorities, and other weaker sections from electoral rolls. He charged that Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections are being “stolen” throughout the nation by means of such tactics.

“Their new conspiracy is to do SIR in Bihar and steal the Bihar elections too. We will not allow them to steal this election. We will stop vote theft and bring out the reality of SIR,” Gandhi declared, again insisting on a real caste census, one which he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not do.

The MP of Congress also thanked RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav for appearing on the launch day despite doctors’ advice to rest. Top opposition leaders such as RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav are likely to accompany Gandhi at various points along the yatra.

Framed as a campaign to protect democratic rights, the Voter Adhikar Yatra seeks to mobilize public opinion against alleged voter disenfranchisement and highlight what the INDIA bloc claims is an organized attempt to weaken democracy.

Rahul Gandhi’s Previous Political Yatras

This is not the first time Gandhi has taken to the streets with a mass mobilisation effort. His Bharat Jodo Yatra (2022-23) spanned more than 4,000 km through 12 states along the slogan “Nafrat Ke Bazaar Mein Mohabbat Ki Dukaan”, rejuvenating Congress at the ground level and adding up to electoral wins in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana. His yatras, which were initially symbolic in nature, have also become virile political weapons of mobilization aimed at unity, justice, and democracy values that Gandhi wants to put at the center of India’s political life.

ALSO READ: Will Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ Repeat The Impact Of His Previous Mass Marches?

Tags: Bihar SIRrahul gandhiVoter Adhikar Yatra

Voter Adhikar Yatra: ‘We Will Put An End To Vote Theft And Expose The Truth Of SIR’ Says Rahul Gandhi

Voter Adhikar Yatra: ‘We Will Put An End To Vote Theft And Expose The Truth Of SIR’ Says Rahul Gandhi
Voter Adhikar Yatra: ‘We Will Put An End To Vote Theft And Expose The Truth Of SIR’ Says Rahul Gandhi
Voter Adhikar Yatra: ‘We Will Put An End To Vote Theft And Expose The Truth Of SIR’ Says Rahul Gandhi
Voter Adhikar Yatra: ‘We Will Put An End To Vote Theft And Expose The Truth Of SIR’ Says Rahul Gandhi

