VP Elections: Mallikarjun Kharge Congratulates Radhakrishnan On His Victory, Extends Gratitude To B Sudershan Reddy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday congratulated newly-elected Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, who defeated the INDIA bloc nominee Justice (retired) B Sudershan Reddy.

Wishing Radhakrishnan for his victory, in a post on X, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge wrote, “We also extend our sincere gratitude to B. Sudershan Reddy, the united Opposition’s joint candidate, for his spirited and principled fight.”

This was more than an election; it was a battle of ideology, reaffirming that governments with authoritarian tendencies must be checked to protect our Constitution and Democracy, he added.

He further said, “We hope the new Vice President-elect will uphold the highest ethos of Parliamentary traditions, ensuring equal space and dignity for the Opposition, and not succumb to pressures of the ruling dispensation.”

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate CP Radhakrishnan was elected as the 15th Vice President of the country.

Radhakrishnan defeated opposition nominee Justice B. Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes. He received 452 first preference votes, whereas the opposition candidate Justice B. Sudershan Reddy received 300 first preference votes. Fifteen votes were considered invalid.

