Want To Know How PM Modi Stays Fit At 75? India’s Favourite Leader’s Secret Diet Revealed

In an interview with Lex Fridman, published earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave some details about his disciplined fasting habits, as the PM turned 75 on September 17.

He told how starving himself by not eating and only drinking water makes the physical senses and the mind clear.

PM Narendra Modi Reveals How Fasting Sharpens Senses

According to PM Modi, the senses like smell, touch, and taste are enhanced significantly during a fast. Even the faint scent of water or the smell of tea is felt. He further added that fasting also aids thoughts clearer and more creative. This experience, according to him, provides him with a new outlook and increases innovative thinking.

The Prime Minister is also observing the ancient tradition of India, Chaturmas, a four-month fasting period starting in mid-June to after Diwali. He takes a single meal within 24 hours during this period.

He also practices Navratri fasts. During Sharad Navratri, he does not eat or drink anything but just hot water for a period of 9 days. He stated that he drinks hot water as a daily activity, but with time, his way of life somehow evolved and adjusted to this practice.

From Water to Fruits: Exploring PM Modi’s Ancient Fasting Practices

He also consumes a single kind of fruit per day for a total of nine days in March or April during Chaitra Navratri. An example is that when he decides to use papaya, he only drinks papaya for the next nine days.

PM Modi emphasised that fasting is not all about discipline in food habits. It increases the level of sensory perception, which makes minor details more evident. It also leads to clarity of mind, tranquillity and a disciplined attitude towards life. He explained how, by fasting, he can have a better glimpse of the world and have a keener thought process.

His knowledge shows that the conventional practices can produce significant impacts on the body and mind. In the case of PM Modi, fasting is a means to keep healthy, increase awareness, and remain alert.

His habits demonstrate that scheduled training, based on tradition, can contribute to overall comfort and allow developing the concentration, clarity and creative thinking.

