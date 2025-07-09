‘Was It A Show Of Strength?’: Jagan Mohan Reddy Demands Andhra Pradesh Government Purchase Entire Mango Produce in Chittoor

In a show of strength, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Chittoor district on Wednesday dramatically turned into a political rally, with a huge gathering of YSRCP cadres to welcome him as he arrived at Bangarupalem to meet mango producers. As reported, the visit triggered unruly scenes and an altercation between the police and cadres, allegedly violating restrictions imposed by police.

To control the crowd, the police had to wield batons. As per the IANS, the police resorted to a lathi-charge to control a stampede-like situation, and in the melee, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Vijayananda Reddy was injured after falling from the convoy.

As tension prevailed, many women fell to the ground. To question the police action, at one point, the YSRCP chief got out of his vehicle and took cognisance of the act.

As per the report, the police have permitted only 30 people to receive the former chief minister, but in a huge show of strength, a large number of vehicles joined Jagan’s convoy from the helipad to the market yard. The YSRCP chief arrived by helicopter from Bengaluru to visit Bangarupalem to meet mango farmers and hear their grievances.

Police Allowed Only 500 People To Accompany Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

The police have not allowed any political rally, gathering, or roadshow to prevent chaos, and have granted permission for only 500 people to accompany him during his visit to the market yard. However, the supporters violated the order, and a large number of YSRCP cadres barged into the market yard.

In response to the police action, YSRCP condemned the police during Jagan’s visit. Former minister Ambati Rambabu said, “The police’s behaviour was worse than the British rule, alleging that police had imposed restrictions at every step and issued notices to thousands of party cadres, resorted to their arrests and house arrests.

Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Visited Chittoor To Meet Mango Producers

The YSRCP chief visited the city to meet farmers. It was alleged that the state government failed to address the farmers’ grievances. The party said crops over 2.5 lakh acres were damaged in Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s home district, Chittoor.

Addressing the media at Bangarupalem Market Yard, Jagan said, “Over 76,000 farmers cultivated mango in 2.20 lakh acres, yielding 6.45 lakh tonnes this season. However, they are forced to sell at throwaway prices due to the government’s failure to procure their produce in time.”

He demanded that the Andhra Pradesh Government purchase the mango produce at a minimum of Rs 12 per kg.

