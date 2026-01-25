Watch: Ahead Of Republic Day, Suspected Pakistani Drone Spotted Near International Border in J&K’s Kathua; Security Tightened

Ahead of India’s 77th Republic Day, a suspected Pakistani drone was spotted hovering near the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting heightened security measures along the border, confirmed by the sources of NewsX. The drone was seen in the Sahar Khad area at around 8 pm on Sunday evening, officials said.

Drone Activity Raises Border Security Concerns

According to security sources, the drone hovered over Indian territory for a few minutes before an alert was sounded. The Border Security Force (BSF) and other agencies are currently tracking its movement. This incident follows a series of similar suspected drone intrusions in recent weeks along both the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC).

Watch here:

Security forces detected #Pakistani drones in #Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, triggering a search operation. The drones were sighted for about 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/TzXbORXoN4 — IDU (@defencealerts) January 25, 2026







Earlier this month, the Indian Army had opened fire at another suspected Pakistani drone in Poonch district. In January alone, more than 20 suspected drones were detected along the LoC and IB in Jammu and Kashmir.

Heightened Security in Samba and Other Border Areas

Security forces had also intensified surveillance in the Samba district after drones, suspected to be from Pakistan, were spotted in the Naushera-Rajouri sector. Defence sources told ANI that the Indian Army took counter-unmanned aerial system measures, forcing the drones to return.

Major Infiltration Attempt Foiled

In a separate incident, the BSF foiled a suspected infiltration bid near the Majra post on the International Border ahead of Republic Day. A suspected Pakistani terrorist attempting to enter Indian territory was detected, and high-alert measures were immediately implemented.

Multi-Layer Security for Republic Day

Ahead of the 77th Republic Day, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have been placed under a high-alert, multi-layered security cover. Central and state security agencies have intensified surveillance using advanced technology, increased manpower, and strict preventive orders.

Authorities have banned the flying of unauthorized drones in sensitive zones, including the Republic Day parade venue, government installations, and transport hubs. Anti-drone systems have been deployed, and security checks have been intensified at airports, metro stations, railway stations, and bus terminals.

The recent surge in suspected drone activity along the J&K border highlights the continued vigilance of Indian security forces ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Officials assured that all measures are being taken to prevent any security breaches during the national event.

