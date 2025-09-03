LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst Delhi rains box office collection janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst Delhi rains box office collection janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst Delhi rains box office collection janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst Delhi rains box office collection janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst Delhi rains box office collection janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst Delhi rains box office collection janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst Delhi rains box office collection janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst Delhi rains box office collection janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > India > Watch: Kerala Assembly Employee Collapses While Dancing During Onam Celebrations, Dies Moments Later

Watch: Kerala Assembly Employee Collapses While Dancing During Onam Celebrations, Dies Moments Later

A 45-year-old assistant librarian, Junais, collapsed and died while dancing during Onam celebrations at the Kerala Assembly. The tragic incident, caught on video, shocked colleagues and halted festivities. Doctors suspect a silent heart attack.

Kerala Assembly staff member collapses during Onam dance (Photo: X/@vani_mehrotra)
Kerala Assembly staff member collapses during Onam dance (Photo: X/@vani_mehrotra)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 3, 2025 08:34:11 IST

A celebratory mood at the Kerala Assembly turned deadly on Monday when an employee collapsed suddenly while dancing during Onam celebration and eventually succumbed. The shocking incident, which was captured as video, has later become viral on social media.

The victim has been identified as Junais, aged 45, an assistant librarian at the Assembly and a former personal assistant to MLA P.V. Anwar. A native of Wayanad, Junais was taking part in the celebrations, which involved cultural shows and sporting events like tug-of-war. His team had already won earlier during the day.

Junais collapsed on stage during the performance, where he and the other performers danced to the popular Onam melody “Ethu Mood”! At first the crowd thought it was part of the act, but panic broke out when he had not stood up. Colleagues sprang into action to help him, and he was transported to the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram and doctors declared him dead upon arrival.



The heart-stopping death occurs days after Dr. Gradlin Roy, a 39-year-old cardiac surgeon based in Chennai, collapsed while on ward rounds at a private hospital. Although he was given instant medical attention, he lost his life due to a massive cardiac arrest resulting from a total occlusion of the left main coronary artery. His untimely death shook the medical community and brought out the mounting issue of concealed cardiac hazards even among doctors.

Preliminary medical assessments suggest that a silent heart attack may have caused his untimely death. The accident, filmed and circulating on social media, shocked co-workers and family.The Assembly celebrations were stopped in their tracks, and tributes rolled in from all over Kerala. Legislators, employees, and admirers described Junais as an energetic and jovial participant in cultural events.

The incident occurs against a backdrop of increasing concern about sudden cardiac arrests while engaging in high-energy activities.In a recent incident, a 39-year-old cardio surgeon, Dr. Gradlin Roy, fell during ward rounds at Chennai and died from a massive cardiac arrest, demonstrating the variability of concealed cardiac diseases. A similar incident happened in August, when a woman, Jeeva, dropped dead while dancing at a wedding reception in Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu. 

ALSO READ: Why More Young Indians Are Collapsing Mid-Workout: The Hidden Cardiac Arrest Threat

Tags: Kerala Assembly Employee deathKerala OnamOnam Celebrations

RELATED News

GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here

LATEST NEWS

31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details
GST Meeting: FM Sitharaman Announces ZERO GST, BIG Reduction For Middle Class, Check Here
Rajasthan University Result 2025 OUT at uniraj.ac.in: Check & Download Uniraj UG and PG Marksheet Via Direct Link
Donald Trump Blocked! Court Slams 200-Year-Old Law Used Against Venezuelan Man
The Price Of Your iPhone Is Dropping, But What About Everything Else? Inside The GST 2.0 Mystery
Why Are Afghan Refugees Fleeing Pakistan Despite a Deadly Earthquake?
Exclusive: Flood Like Situation In Delhi Troubles People Displaced To Temporary Shelter Homes
Watch: Kerala Assembly Employee Collapses While Dancing During Onam Celebrations, Dies Moments Later

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Kerala Assembly Employee Collapses While Dancing During Onam Celebrations, Dies Moments Later

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Kerala Assembly Employee Collapses While Dancing During Onam Celebrations, Dies Moments Later
Watch: Kerala Assembly Employee Collapses While Dancing During Onam Celebrations, Dies Moments Later
Watch: Kerala Assembly Employee Collapses While Dancing During Onam Celebrations, Dies Moments Later
Watch: Kerala Assembly Employee Collapses While Dancing During Onam Celebrations, Dies Moments Later

QUICK LINKS